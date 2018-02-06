Log in
Alphabet : Google to buy Chelsea Market building for over $2 billion - report

02/06/2018 | 10:55pm CET
Google logo on office building in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay more than $2 billion (1.43 billion pounds) for New York City's Chelsea Market building, the Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google, already the largest tenant with about 400,000 square feet in the building, is buying the property from Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Jamestown LP, the real estate website reported.

Google's plans for the building were unclear but it is expected to maintain the status quo at the property's retail component, according to the report. (http://bit.ly/2BIfBzp)

Alphabet could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 1.2 million-square-foot office-and-retail property at 75 Ninth Avenue houses a popular food hall and such tenants as Major League Baseball, the New York 1 news channel and the Food Network.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

