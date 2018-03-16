Log in
ALPHABET (GOOGL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 09:47:49 pm
1134.645 USD   -1.39%
10:15pOver 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - ..
RE
03:57aToyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech - Nikkei
RE
02:06aMEREDITH MOVES : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - OECD

03/16/2018 | 10:15pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 110 countries have agreed to work towards forming an international consensus by 2020 on how to tax digital businesses across borders, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

Big digital companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have for years been able to exploit current rules to legally slash their tax bills in some countries, leaving other governments furious.

In a report commissioned by G20 powers, the OECD said the countries had agreed to review decades-old pillars of the international tax system that the digital economy has increasingly rendered out of date.

The report, which is to be presented to G20 finance ministers at a March 19-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, acknowledged their was a range of positions that would need bridging with some countries considering nothing needs to be changed.

At the heart of the issue are rules on what constitutes a sufficient presence of a company in a country to be taxed there and how profits are allocated across borders in multinational groups.

In the absence of an international solution, some countries like India, Australia and various European countries have set out on their own to close loopholes.

Pressed by France and Germany, the European Commission is to propose next week that large companies with significant digital revenues in the European Union could face a 3 percent tax on their turnover, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters.

After meeting his German counterpart in Paris, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has made a political priority in recovering more tax from digital companies, described the OECD report as a "positive and important step".

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

By Leigh Thomas

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.67% 1571.68 Delayed Quote.35.80%
APPLE -0.35% 178.02 Delayed Quote.5.57%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 134 B
EBIT 2018 34 179 M
Net income 2018 29 094 M
Finance 2018 95 909 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,76
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
EV / Sales 2018 5,25x
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | GOOGL | US02079K3059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 273 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET9.23%791 553
BAIDU10.73%89 757
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-0.38%28 093
NAVER CORP--.--%25 040
YANDEX29.07%13 763
SOGOU INC-17.98%3 727
