ALPHABET (GOOGL)

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
07/20 10:00:00 pm
1197.88 USD   -0.10%
THE NEXT TEST FOR MARKETS : Tech Earnings
DJ
07/20 Microsoft shares at all-time high after bumper results
RE
The Next Test for Markets: Tech Earnings

07/22/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

By Lauren Pollock and Peter Santilli

With about 35% of the companies in the S&P 500 set to report quarterly results this week, investors will get a fresh look at whether companies ranging from automobile makers to technology giants have remained on strong footing. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are among the most high-profile names on tap.

Investors will be watching to see whether those companies can maintain their surging pace of earnings and revenue growth. All three are projected to post double-digit increases for both metrics.

The companies, though, have drawn attention from regulators for their growing dominance in their respective industries. Alphabet and Facebook are facing scrutiny over their vast reach and access to personal data, while President Donald Trump has lashed out at Amazon's business practices and economic impact.

But those concerns haven't yet dented the companies' share prices. All three stocks have hit a series of repeated all-time highs in recent weeks, closing at new highs most recently on Tuesday. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is 2.5% below its all-time high, and a blowout quarter from the tech giants -- which have been some of the best performers in the S&P 500 this year -- could help propel the index to its first record since January.

In all this earnings season, 87% of companies have posted stronger-than-expected profits and 77% have beat revenue expectations. Earnings are up 21% from the year-earlier period, which would mark the second-highest growth rate since the third quarter of 2010, according to FactSet.

Facebook is projected to report another slight uptick in monthly active users when it reports results Wednesday. After facing a number of crises since the 2016 election, including widespread data-privacy concerns, the social-media company has sought to repair its image among users and advertisers as well as stave off further regulation.

Google's advertising revenue, which accounts for nearly all of Alphabet's top line, is expected to climb again when the company reports results Monday. Google has maintained its lead in the global market for online ads despite its massive size and growing competition from fast-expanding challengers.

Amazon's profit is seen topping $1 billion for the third straight quarter when it posts results Thursday. The online retail giant, which has a reputation for plowing nearly every dollar it earns into investments, has credited its strong results to its cloud-services and advertising businesses.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.10% 1197.88 Delayed Quote.13.72%
AMAZON.COM 0.04% 1813.7 Delayed Quote.55.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 25058.12 Delayed Quote.1.37%
FACEBOOK 0.89% 209.94 Delayed Quote.18.97%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7350.2269 Delayed Quote.14.94%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 7820.1984 Delayed Quote.13.35%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2801.83 Real-time Quote.4.89%
Latest news on ALPHABET
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 136 B
EBIT 2018 32 611 M
Net income 2018 31 148 M
Finance 2018 84 436 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,21
P/E ratio 2019 25,18
EV / Sales 2018 5,47x
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 829 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | GOOGL | US02079K3059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 278 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET13.72%828 597
BAIDU11.00%91 515
NAVER CORP--.--%22 476
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-29.37%18 910
YANDEX12.43%11 972
SOGOU INC-1.64%4 593
