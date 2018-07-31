Log in
ALPINE GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (AGD)
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution

07/31/2018

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, today announced that it paid on July 31, 2018, a distribution of US$0.065 per share to all shareholders of record as of July 23, 2018. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund changed its name from Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund effective May 7, 2018 and continues to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "AGD".

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Fund, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund's fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related Rules, the Fund may be required to indicate to shareholders the source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the Rules adopted thereunder. The table has been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles.  The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for this distribution and for the cumulative distributions paid relating to fiscal year to date (11/01/2017 – 06/30/2018), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. 


Estimated
Amounts of
Current
Distribution

per share ($)

Estimated
Amounts of
Current Distribution

per share (%)

Estimated
Amounts of
Fiscal Year to
Date Cumulative Distributions

per share ($)

Estimated Amounts
of Fiscal Year to
Date Cumulative Distributions

per share (%)

Net Investment
Income

$0.065

100%

$0.585

100%

Net Realized Short-
Term Capital Gains*

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Return of Capital

-

-

-

-

Total (per common share)

$0.065

100%

0.585

100%

*includes currency gains

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2018 will be made after year-end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Circular 230 disclosure: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenagd.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-payment-of-monthly-distribution-300689671.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
