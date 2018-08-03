Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Alpine Select AG    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG (ALPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 11:30:13 am
15.4 CHF   --.--%
06:41pALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report July 2018
PU
06:41pALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV July 2018
PU
07/04ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report June 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alpine Select : Monthly NAV July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:41pm CEST
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Annual
2018 2.4 0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.4 -1.5 0.9 2.1
2017 0.8 -3.0 0.3 1.8 4.2 2.5 1.3 0.4 1.6 3.2 0.2 4.6*3 19.2
2016 -1.3 -2.3 2.5 -3.0 1.1 -0.6 1.5 0.3 2.5 0.8 1.3 0.4 3.1
2015 0.6 3.2 2.8 -0.8 0.2 -0.8 -1.0 -1.8 -1.8 -1.7 1.8 -1.2 -0.6
2014 2.3 1.4 -1.8 -0.8*2 5.8 1.2 -1.1 0.6 -2.2 2.9 0.9 1.6 11.1
2013 1.8 0.2 0.5 -0.7 3.9 -2.1 1.0 -1.2 3.9 3.5 -0.1 1.0 12.2
2012 1.5 3.1 0.0 1.8 -2.7 2.6 0.3 1.4 1.4 -4.9 -2.8 7.2 8.7
2011 3.5 2.0 0.6 3.0 4.2 -1.2 -1.2 -4.5 -2.0 1.7 -1.4 -0.5 3.8
2010 1.4 1.2 -0.6 4.2 0.8 2.8 0.8 1.8 2.5 3.4 7.6 3.7 33.4
2009 -2.3 -0.5 2.2 2.2 1.8 2.7 3.1 3.6 4.4 -0.2 -2.9 0.0 14.7
2008 -4.6 -0.7 -1.9 1.7 -2.1 -1.9 -2.4 -1.2 -5.7 -14.1 -11.0 -4.3 -39.6
2007 8.4 -4.4 2.0 1.8 0.7 -0.5 -1.3 -5.7 1.9 0.3 -0.9 0.9 2.8
2006 2.6 3.3 2.7 3.2 -4.4 1.6 0.8 -0.3 2.6 9.2 0.3 0.3 23.6
2005 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.7 0.7 0.6 4.6 1.9 2.0 -1.8 -1.2 3.3 11.1
2004 5.8 1.7 3.1 2.2 -2.6 1.1 0.9 -1.3 3.7 0.1 0.5 0.9 16.9
2003 -7.8 -0.6 0.5 2.1 -4.1 0.1 -1.4 5.5 1.4 -2.8 5.1 -1.7 -4.4

*1 The monthly NAV performance as disclosed in above performance table is based on the estimated monthly NAVs as published by the Company. The NAV effect of the acquisition and consolidation of Absolute Invest Ltd. is considered from April 2014 on. Published NAVs are not adjusted except for the effect of dividend distributions of Alpine Select. Reference is also made to the Company's disclaimer here.

*2Change to publication of consolidated NAV.

*3Change to publication of unconsolidated NAV only.

Download data as MS Excel file

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 16:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPINE SELECT AG
06:41pALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report July 2018
PU
06:41pALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV July 2018
PU
07/04ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report June 2018
PU
07/04ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV June 2018
PU
06/06ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report May 2018
PU
06/06ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV May 2018
PU
05/16ALPINE SELECT : At today’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Alpine Se..
PU
04/19ALPINE SELECT : Invitation to the ordinary shareholders' meeting 2018, publicati..
PU
04/12ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Annual result 2017, dividend distribution and outlook
PU
02/02ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV January 2018
PU
More news
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond J. Bär Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Dieter Dubs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-5.52%0
BLACKROCK-7.48%76 793
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.28%53 849
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.59%33 112
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.38%24 396
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-17.25%20 662
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.