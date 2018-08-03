Alpine Select : Monthly NAV July 2018

|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Annual
|
2018
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
-1.5
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
2017
|
0.8
|
-3.0
|
0.3
|
1.8
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
3.2
|
0.2
|
4.6*3
|
19.2
|
2016
|
-1.3
|
-2.3
|
2.5
|
-3.0
|
1.1
|
-0.6
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
3.1
|
2015
|
0.6
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
-0.8
|
0.2
|
-0.8
|
-1.0
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
-1.7
|
1.8
|
-1.2
|
-0.6
|
2014
|
2.3
|
1.4
|
-1.8
|
-0.8*2
|
5.8
|
1.2
|
-1.1
|
0.6
|
-2.2
|
2.9
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
11.1
|
2013
|
1.8
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.7
|
3.9
|
-2.1
|
1.0
|
-1.2
|
3.9
|
3.5
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
12.2
|
2012
|
1.5
|
3.1
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
-2.7
|
2.6
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
-4.9
|
-2.8
|
7.2
|
8.7
|
2011
|
3.5
|
2.0
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
4.2
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
-4.5
|
-2.0
|
1.7
|
-1.4
|
-0.5
|
3.8
|
2010
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
-0.6
|
4.2
|
0.8
|
2.8
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
3.4
|
7.6
|
3.7
|
33.4
|
2009
|
-2.3
|
-0.5
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
4.4
|
-0.2
|
-2.9
|
0.0
|
14.7
|
2008
|
-4.6
|
-0.7
|
-1.9
|
1.7
|
-2.1
|
-1.9
|
-2.4
|
-1.2
|
-5.7
|
-14.1
|
-11.0
|
-4.3
|
-39.6
|
2007
|
8.4
|
-4.4
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
0.7
|
-0.5
|
-1.3
|
-5.7
|
1.9
|
0.3
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
2.8
|
2006
|
2.6
|
3.3
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
-4.4
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
-0.3
|
2.6
|
9.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
23.6
|
2005
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
4.6
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
-1.8
|
-1.2
|
3.3
|
11.1
|
2004
|
5.8
|
1.7
|
3.1
|
2.2
|
-2.6
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
-1.3
|
3.7
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
16.9
|
2003
|
-7.8
|
-0.6
|
0.5
|
2.1
|
-4.1
|
0.1
|
-1.4
|
5.5
|
1.4
|
-2.8
|
5.1
|
-1.7
|
-4.4
*1 The monthly NAV performance as disclosed in above performance table is based on the estimated monthly NAVs as published by the Company. The NAV effect of the acquisition and consolidation of Absolute Invest Ltd. is considered from April 2014 on. Published NAVs are not adjusted except for the effect of dividend distributions of Alpine Select. Reference is also made to the Company's disclaimer here.
*2Change to publication of consolidated NAV.
*3Change to publication of unconsolidated NAV only.
