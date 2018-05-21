Alro : The majority shareholder Vimetco N.V.is exploring strategic options for a potential decrease of its ownership stake in Alro S.A.

Mon, 05/21/2018 - 11:09
The Company has been informed by its majority shareholder - Vimetco N.V., which currently holds 84.1898% of the Company's share capital ('Vimetco') - that Vimetco is exploring strategic options for a potential decrease of its ownership stake in the Company and is reviewing any available options depending on market conditions, including a secondary public offering of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The review is ongoing, including with respect to the level of decrease in its ownership stake, which is subject to a number of elements taken into account by Vimetco, to market conditions and required approvals. No firm decision has been yet made to move forward with a transaction. Further announcements will be made as and when a firm decision is made.
President of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer
Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra
