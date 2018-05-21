Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alro SA    ROALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO SA (ROALR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alro : The majority shareholder Vimetco N.V.is exploring strategic options for a potential decrease of its ownership stake in Alro S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:00am CEST
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 11:09

The Company has been informed by its majority shareholder - Vimetco N.V., which currently holds 84.1898% of the Company's share capital ('Vimetco') - that Vimetco is exploring strategic options for a potential decrease of its ownership stake in the Company and is reviewing any available options depending on market conditions, including a secondary public offering of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The review is ongoing, including with respect to the level of decrease in its ownership stake, which is subject to a number of elements taken into account by Vimetco, to market conditions and required approvals. No firm decision has been yet made to move forward with a transaction. Further announcements will be made as and when a firm decision is made.

President of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 08:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALRO SA
11:00aALRO : The majority shareholder Vimetco N.V.is exploring strategic options for a..
PU
10:15aALRO : Current report in compliance with Regulation no. 1/2006 of NSC
PU
05/15ALRO : reports its consolidated Q1 2018 results
PU
05/15ALRO : registered a consolidated net profit of RON 125 million in Q1 2018
PU
05/14ALRO : Availability of the Consolidated Quarterly Report for the three months en..
PU
05/14ALRO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09ALRO : signed an agreement with Aluminium Pechiney (Rio Tinto Aluminium) to impl..
PU
05/09ALRO : Current report in compliance with Regulation no. 1/2006 of NSC
PU
05/02ALRO : Current report in compliance with Regulation no.1/2006 of NSC and with th..
PU
04/27ALRO : The availability of the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 Dec..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Mircea Popa Director-Processed Aluminum Operations
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA683
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-1.83%9 554
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 835
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-14.67%4 555
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-66.55%3 561
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%2 980
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.