ALSO Group appoints new Senior Vice President E-Commerce

Emmen, Switzerland, July 30, 2018



ALSO is filling the position of Senior Vice President E-Commerce with Philipp Koch effective immediately. In his new role, he is responsible for the company's E-Commerce business and further develops the approach in this area. Koch reports directly to Group management and remains head of the Berlin office.

"We will continue to invest heavily in our E-Commerce presence and intend to process a majority of the transactional business through these channels in the future to provide additional value to our customers. I look forward to continue working closely with Philipp in his new role," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Philipp Koch started his career at ALSO in 2013 as a consultant assistant and was involved in the restructuring of the Finnish entity. From 2016 until recently, he was Head of Finance & Controlling - Consumptional Business. His contributions have been essential to the development and implementation of this business segment. He holds a Master of Science in International Business from the Copenhagen Business School.

Direct link to the media release: https://www.also.com/goto/20180730en

Contact person:

Brunswick Group GmbH

Simon Hertwig

Phone: +49 89 80 99 025 25

E-mail: [email protected]

