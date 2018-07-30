Log in
ALSO HOLDING AG
ALSO Group appoints new Senior Vice President E-Commerce

07/30/2018

Emmen, Switzerland, July 30, 2018

ALSO is filling the position of Senior Vice President E-Commerce with Philipp Koch effective immediately. In his new role, he is responsible for the company's E-Commerce business and further develops the approach in this area. Koch reports directly to Group management and remains head of the Berlin office.

"We will continue to invest heavily in our E-Commerce presence and intend to process a majority of the transactional business through these channels in the future to provide additional value to our customers. I look forward to continue working closely with Philipp in his new role," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Philipp Koch started his career at ALSO in 2013 as a consultant assistant and was involved in the restructuring of the Finnish entity. From 2016 until recently, he was Head of Finance & Controlling - Consumptional Business. His contributions have been essential to the development and implementation of this business segment. He holds a Master of Science in International Business from the Copenhagen Business School.

Direct link to the media release: https://www.also.com/goto/20180730en

Contact person:
Brunswick Group GmbH
Simon Hertwig
Phone:  +49 89 80 99 025 25
E-mail:  [email protected]  

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has 4 058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
