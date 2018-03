By Marc Bisbal Arias

Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Saturday that it had signed three new contracts worth nearly 75 million euros ($92.4 million) in India.

The contracts are for the power supply to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. Ltd., new train sets for Chennai Metro Rail Corp. and another power supply contract from Jaipur Metro Rail Corp.

