By Nathan Allen

France's Alstom SA (ALO.FR) has signed a 130-million euro ($159.4 million) contract to supply 30 electric trains to ONCF, Morocco's national rail operator, it said Friday.

Alstom said it will manufacture the Prima M4 trains at its Belfort plant in France but its Morocco team will handle the after-sales service and maintenance.

Morocco has operated 20 Prima locomotives on its rail network since 2011, Alstom said.

