ALT RESOURCES LTD (ARS)
Alt Resources Ltd Myalla Drilling Completed

02/21/2018
Myalla Drilling Completed

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) announces first pass Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has been completed at the Myalla Project located in southern NSW. The program was suspended early due to technical issues with the drill rig. 6 holes of the 9 hole program were completed.

Highlights

- First pass RC drilling completed at the Myalla Project, NSW

- 6 holes of 9 hole program completed

- Massive sulphide intercepted in 4 holes

- Samples have been dispatched to ALS laboratories in Brisbane

- Assay results expected in March

The 6 holes were targeted to confirm historical intercepts at the Rock Lodge gold and base metals prospect, within the Myalla Project. Historical drilling at Rock Lodge by Southern Gold NL in 1985 intercepted massive sulphides with recorded grades up to 4.28 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.79 % Cu and 13.5 % Zinc (see Note below). New drilling by Alt Resources has visually confirmed these results.

Sulphide mineralisation is strongly associated with silica alteration and minor quartz veining, indicating that a significant volume of mineralising fluid has passed through the rock. Significant sulphide mineralisation was observed in 4 holes, of the 6 hole program.

Samples have been dispatched to the ALS laboratory in Brisbane for assay, with results expected in March 2018.

Two of the 6 RC holes were deflected from the target due to strong silicification and a lack of rod stabilising equipment on the rig. Alt will undertake re-drilling of the Myalla project later in the year pending the outcomes of these initial assays.

Note: Sourced from NSW Geological Survey Open File Report GS1984_166.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K8PMKAOW



About Alt Resources Ltd:

Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an ASX-listed resources company currently focussed on exploration and development of its Western Australian and NSW based precious and base metals projects including the Bottle Creek Gold Mine, the Mt Roberts gold project, the Paupong IRG mineral system and the Myalla massive sulphide project. Alt is strategically expanding its portfolio of assets in Australia with a mandate to become a gold producer generating increased shareholder value.



Source:

Alt Resources Ltd



Contact:

Alt Resources Ltd
T: 1300-66-00-01
M: +61-406-069-243
E: [email protected]
www.altresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
