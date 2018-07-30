Alt Resources Ltd Quarterly Report - Review of Activities

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) ("Alt" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the quarter ending 30th June 2018.



Overview



During this period, Alt has largely focused on realising the Company's vison of expanding existing JORC Resources and making new discoveries in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, and moving towards establishment of a central gold production hub at the Bottle Creek mine site. Specific activity has included extensive RC as well as some Diamond and Aircore drilling at the Bottle Creek Project, and initial reconnaissance into the wider Mt Ida Gold Belt.



Key Points:



Bottle Creek, WA



- Strategic Planning for future development of Bottle Creek as a Mining Hub has commenced



- 8,500m RC drilling completed at Emu Deposit for 96 holes; significant intercepts from the north end of Emu include:



o 11m @ 11.7 g/t Au from 82m, including 6m @ 18.4 g/t Au



o 24m @ 5.8 g/t Au from 56m, including 2m @ 27.5 g/t Au



o 18m @ 4.8 g/t Au from 58m, including 1m @ 31.8 g/t Au and 5m @ 5.8 g/t Au



o 10m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 39m, including 4m @ 7.8 g/t Au



o 7m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 65m, including 2m @ 11.7 g/t Au



o 18m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 53m, including 3m @ 8.4 g/t Au



o 9m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 95m



o 11m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 94m



o 13m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 39m, including 4m @ 6.7 g/t Au



- Broad high grade gold zones continue at the north end of the Emu deposit indicating mineralisation is open along strike and at depth



- Bonanza grades at Southwark of up to 140 g/t Au including:



o 21m @ 10.8 g/t Au from 49m, including 4m @ 49.0 g/t Au, including 1m @ 140.0 g/t Au



o 16m @ 6.4 g/t Au from 73m, including 7m @ 10.9 g/t Au



o 34m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 35m, including 3m @ 7.2 g/t Au, 2m @ 13.1 g/t Au, and 2m @ 16.0 g/t Au



o 23m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 77m to EOH



o 8m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 52m



o 13m @ 2.8 g/t Au from 41m to EOH



o 36m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 23m, including 4m @ 7.0 g/t Au



o 15m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 67m, including 3m @ 6.0 g/t Au



o 25m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 36m



o 19m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 24m



o 33m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 31m, including 4m @ 4.2 g/t Au



- Final three RC holes at Southwark confirmed depth potential:



o 5m @ 9.1 g/t Au from 79m



o 16m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 92m



o 8m @ 1.3 from 59m



o 10m @ 1.2 g/t Au 79m to EOH



- 5 new diamond holes completed at Emu and Southwark for a total of 730m



- 9 diamond tails completed to close out holes that ended in mineralisation for a total of 193m



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3C75XZR4







