CORRECTION: IIROC Trade Halt - Altai Resources Inc. (ISSUED IN ERROR)

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Altai Resources Inc    ARSEF   CA02136K1084

ALTAI RESOURCES INC (ARSEF)
Report
01/19/2018 | 07:10pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Altai Resources Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

ATI

Reason:

HALT ISSUED IN ERROR FOR ALTAI RESOURCES INC.

CORRECTION ISSUED FOR ALTAIR RESOURCES INC.

Halt Time (ET)

12:00
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Niyazi Kacira Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Pomerleau Independent Director
Mehmet F. Taner Independent Director
Jeffrey Scott Ackert Independent Director
Raymond Savoie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAI RESOURCES INC0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.05%71 444
CNOOC LTD9.27%70 475
EOG RESOURCES5.21%66 056
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.99%57 692
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.11%44 165
