Altamir : Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Business Integration Partners (Bip), a leading European consulting company

Paris, 15 March 2018 – As announced in our press release dated 8 March, a new transaction has been signed by Apax Partners SAS: the acquisition of Business Integration Partners (Bip), a leading European consulting firm headquartered in Italy, from its management team and Argos Soditic.

Founded in 2003, Bip delivers management consulting, business integration and IT/digital transformation services supporting international companies in their innovation strategies and in the adoption of disruptive technologies. The company is present in more than 11 countries with over 1,800 professionals.

The objective is to establish Bip as an undisputed global player in the market by pursuing both organic and external growth, and by accelerating its international development and industry diversification.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with almost €800m in assets under management. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in French-speaking European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

Contact

Agathe Heinrich

Tel: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: [email protected]

