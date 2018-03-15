Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Altamir    LTA   FR0000053837

ALTAMIR (LTA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Altamir : Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Business Integration Partners (Bip), a leading European consulting company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 05:55pm CET

Paris, 15 March 2018 – As announced in our press release dated 8 March, a new transaction has been signed by Apax Partners SAS: the acquisition of Business Integration Partners (Bip), a leading European consulting firm headquartered in Italy, from its management team and Argos Soditic.

Founded in 2003, Bip delivers management consulting, business integration and IT/digital transformation services supporting international companies in their innovation strategies and in the adoption of disruptive technologies. The company is present in more than 11 countries with over 1,800 professionals.

The objective is to establish Bip as an undisputed global player in the market by pursuing both organic and external growth, and by accelerating its international development and industry diversification.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

 

About Altamir

 

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with almost €800m in assets under management. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in French-speaking European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

 

For more information: www.altamir.fr

 

Contact

Agathe Heinrich

Tel: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: [email protected]


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-52390-cp_bip_en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTAMIR
05:55pALTAMIR : Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Business Integration ..
AN
05:52pALTAMIR : to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Business Integration Partners..
AQ
07:35aALTAMIR : Altamir announces the successful completion of the institutional priva..
AN
07:34aALTAMIR : announces the successful completion of the institutional private place..
AQ
03/14ALTAMIR : Altamir announces the launch of a partial sale of its stake in Albioma
AN
03/14ALTAMIR : announces the launch of a partial sale of its stake in Albioma
AQ
03/08ALTAMIR : Altamir’s NAV per share was EUR 21.54 as of 31 December 2017
AN
03/08ALTAMIR : ’s NAV per share was EUR 21.54 as of 31 December 2017
AQ
02/14ALTAMIR : An expert report confirms the unfounded nature of Moneta's allegations..
PU
02/14ALTAMIR : An expert report confirms the unfounded nature of Moneta’s allegations..
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2,00 M
EBIT 2018 18,6 M
Net income 2018 18,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 27,37
P/E ratio 2019 29,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 274x
Capi. / Sales 2019 274x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart ALTAMIR
Duration : Period :
Altamir Technical Analysis Chart | LTA | FR0000053837 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALTAMIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Tchénio Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Hugues Loyez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean Besson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard Hascoët Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Philippe Santini Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAMIR-2.23%678
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.07%28 593
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.53%21 511
AMUNDI-7.60%16 254
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-16.19%15 345
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-5.66%11 320
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.