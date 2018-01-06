Altek Corporation : (3D Depth Sensing Solutions) to Exhibit at CES 2018

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2018/altek-3D-Depth-Sensing-Solutions/
About Altek Corporation (3D Depth Sensing Solutions)
Altek Corporation (3059.TW), a machine vision and AI (Artificial
Intelligence) solution provider from Taiwan with advance depth algorithm
and chip design technologies will unveil its latest 3D- Depth Sensing
Chip AL6100 at CES 2018. We are now excited to announce the generation
AL6100 depth chip, together with active IR (infrared) light will further
enhance our real-time depth quality and computing to support a wide
range of applications such as smartphone, surveillance, autonomous
vehicle, smart home assistant, drone, sweeping robot, etc. Altek has
been providing total digital imaging solution for over 20 years ranging
from IC design, software/algorithm development, IP licensing, camera
module and camera development and manufacturing.
