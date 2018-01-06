Log in
Altek Corporation : (3D Depth Sensing Solutions) to Exhibit at CES 2018

01/06/2018 | 05:43am CET

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2018/altek-3D-Depth-Sensing-Solutions/

Company:

    Altek Corporation (3D Depth Sensing Solutions)

Booth/Stand:

MP25960

Event:

CES 2018
Jan 9 - 12, 2018
Las Vegas, NV, US

Web:

http://www.altek.com.tw/en-global/news/detail/116

 

About Altek Corporation (3D Depth Sensing Solutions)

Altek Corporation (3059.TW), a machine vision and AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution provider from Taiwan with advance depth algorithm and chip design technologies will unveil its latest 3D- Depth Sensing Chip AL6100 at CES 2018. We are now excited to announce the generation AL6100 depth chip, together with active IR (infrared) light will further enhance our real-time depth quality and computing to support a wide range of applications such as smartphone, surveillance, autonomous vehicle, smart home assistant, drone, sweeping robot, etc. Altek has been providing total digital imaging solution for over 20 years ranging from IC design, software/algorithm development, IP licensing, camera module and camera development and manufacturing.


© Business Wire 2018
