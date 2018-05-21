Alternet Systems, Inc. : Alternet Systems Announces Military Application Strategy To Penetrate $700 Billion DOD Sector Presentation Scheduled For Wednesday May 23rd

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced an online presentation scheduled to be released on the company's website this Wednesday, May 23rd, to provide an overview of the company's current strategy to integrate its patented lithium battery technology into energy solutions to support combat systems. Management anticipates the defense sector opportunity to evolve from an existing defense sector consulting agreement in which the company is currently engaged. The overall US Defense Budget is $700 Billion. Alternet concentrates defense industry sales efforts on developing partnerships with the approved government contractors that account for more than $250 Billion in annual US defense spending.

Alternet Business Strategy

Alternet's strategy to commercialize and expand its portfolio of patented lithium battery technology is to forge partnerships where the patented lithium battery technology is integrated into commercial products. As an example of Alternet's strategy to further develop its lithium battery technology, Alternet recently launched an Electric Vehicle (EV) business called ReVolt Electric Motorbikes utilizing the company's portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies. Alternet management indicates an opportunity similar to the ReVolt subsidiary is in the works within the defense sector. Management anticipates the defense sector opportunity to evolve from an existing defense sector consulting agreement in which the company is currently engaged.

Analyst Research

Goldman Small Cap Research recently issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a "speculative-buy" rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's patented lithium battery technology portfolio and the first application of the technology in an electric motorcycle being produced by an Alternet subsidiary. To view the report, visit www.lithiumip.com/research-rpt or www.GoldmanResearch.com.

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

Keep up with ReVolt's latest developments by checking back periodically to the company's website: www.revoltmotorbikes.com

Learn more on the company's website: www.lithiumip.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

1.800.713.0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/



SOURCE: Alternet Systems



