Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Altice    ATC   NL0011333752

ALTICE (ATC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Altice : Sprint appoints former Altice head Michel Combes as CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:27pm CET
Michel Combes, CEO of Altice Group, attends a news conference in Paris

Sprint Corp (>> Sprint Corp) on Thursday appointed former Altice NV (>> Altice) CEO Michel Combes as chief financial officer, replacing Tarek Robbiati who had chalked out a turnaround plan for the telecom company that involved sweeping cost cuts.

Sprint Corp (>> Sprint Corp) on Thursday appointed former Altice NV (>> Altice) CEO Michel Combes as chief financial officer, replacing Tarek Robbiati who had chalked out a turnaround plan for the telecom company that involved sweeping cost cuts.

Sprint's shares were down 4.8 percent at $5.61 on Thursday morning on fears that Robbiati's departure could derail the plan at a time when the company is spending heavily to launch its 5G network.

"We believe this feeds the narrative of concern that Sprint needs to spend on network and continue to aggressively cut costs," Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche wrote in a note.

"Robbiati did a very impressive job as to what he was tasked to do - lower the company's cost of capital," she added.

Sprint has sought to strengthen its balance sheet by cutting costs and mortgaging a portion of its airwaves and equipment, but industry analysts have raised concerns about its $38 billion debt.

Combes' sudden exit from Altice NV (>> Altice) last November also appeared to weigh on investors' minds, but some analysts were upbeat given his more than 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

"While Combes' abrupt departure from Altice last November will be a focal point for investors, it is important to note that Combes has extensive telecom experience including as CFO of Orange, CEO of Vodafone Europe and of Alcatel," Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery wrote in a note.

Combes, 55, was ousted from Altice NV as the company sought to reassure investors after its shares dropped 30 percent within a week. He had been brought to put Altice's ailing French mobile operator SFR back on track. (http://reut.rs/2lTOirC)

The appointment comes a month after Sprint struck a deal with Altice's U.S. business that will allow the U.S. telecom provider to use Altice's cable infrastructure to transmit cellular data and develop a 5G network. (http://reut.rs/2CsAkUR)

"(Combes) has strong Street credibility and comes to Sprint as the company is looking to turn the ship around in a choppy environment," GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said.

He will also be appointed to Sprint's board at a later date and will be responsible for leading the company's financial operations, strategy and continued cost transformation, the wireless carrier said.

Sprint and T-Mobile recently called off their merger talks to create a stronger U.S. wireless company to rival market leaders, leaving Sprint to engineer a turnaround on its own.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Laharee Chatterjee

Stocks treated in this article : Sprint Corp, Altice
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE
05:27p ALTICE : Sprint appoints former Altice head Michel Combes as CFO
2017 False paradise? EU is no haven of Net neutrality, say critics
2017 ALTICE : intends to reduce its share capital by cancelling treasury shares
2017 European stocks sink on Flynn guilty plea after choppy session
2017 European stocks sink on Flynn guilty plea after choppy session
2017 ALTICE : to sell Swiss telecom solutions, data centre businesses
2017 Wind turbine makers and Shell lift European shares
2017 ALTICE : seeks up to 3 billion euros for Dominican Republic business - sources
2017 Euro zone shares get PMI boost, Centrica sinks
2017 SocGen sees limited upside in stocks as bond yields set to rise
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Altice won't sell equity to address debt pile, it says
2016 REUTERS : Altice looks into IPO of $25-30B U.S. unit
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 23 543 M
EBIT 2017 2 123 M
Net income 2017 -1 077 M
Debt 2017 50 027 M
Yield 2017 0,39%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 655,41
EV / Sales 2017 2,79x
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
Capitalization 15 582 M
Chart ALTICE
Duration : Period :
Altice Technical Analysis Chart | ATC | NL0011333752 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALTICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,3 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Drahi President
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Dennis Okhuijsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Zerbib Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE0.00%18 747
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.13%218 372
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.00%98 717
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.03%84 725
TELEFONICA0.50%51 011
ORANGE0.10%46 373
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.