ALTIMMUNE INC (ALT)

ALTIMMUNE INC (ALT)
Altimmune to Participate at Two Investor Conferences in March

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, announced today that Bill Enright, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference and the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium.

30th Annual ROTH Conference Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, March 13
Time: 7:00pm Eastern Time/4:00pm Pacific Time
Location: The Ritz Carlton Orange County, Newport Beach, California – Salon 6
   
B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS)
Date:  Saturday, March 17
Time: 8:30am China Time/7:30pm Eastern Time – Room A
Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Hangzhou, China
   

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including, NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.

Contacts:
Bill Enright
President and CEO
Phone: 240-654-1450
Email: [email protected]

Ashley Robinson
Managing Director LifeSci Advisors
Phone: 617-535-7742
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
