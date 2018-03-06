Altimmune to Participate at Two Investor Conferences in March
0
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, announced today that Bill Enright, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference and the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium.
30th Annual ROTH Conference Presentation Details
Date:
Tuesday, March 13
Time:
7:00pm Eastern Time/4:00pm Pacific Time
Location:
The Ritz Carlton Orange County, Newport Beach, California – Salon 6
B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS)
Date:
Saturday, March 17
Time:
8:30am China Time/7:30pm Eastern Time – Room A
Location:
Intercontinental Hotel, Hangzhou, China
About Altimmune Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including, NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.
Contacts: Bill Enright President and CEO Phone: 240-654-1450 Email: [email protected]