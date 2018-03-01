Log in
ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP (AAMC)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE MKT:AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Managed the name change of Altisource Residential Corporation to Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard”).
  • Negotiated the acquisition of 1,957 homes by Front Yard from Amherst Holdings, LLC, increasing Front Yard's rental portfolio to 11,975 homes, of which 98% were stabilized.
  • Executed Front Yard's sale of 322 mortgage loans, leaving 111 loans with a carrying value of $11.5 million at December 31, 2017 remaining in its portfolio.
  • Managed Front Yard's sale of 325 non-rental REO properties, leaving it with 490 legacy properties under evaluation for rental or sale with a carrying value of $110.1 million at year end 2017.
  • Maintained Front Yard's strong operating metrics: Stabilized Rental Net Operating Income Margin was 64.9%, Stabilized Rental Core Funds from Operations was $0.15 per diluted share and 93% of stabilized rentals were leased at December 31, 2017.

Full Year 2017 Highlights

  • Increased Front Yard's rental portfolio by 3,372 homes, a 39% increase from December 31, 2016.
  • Improved Front Yard's rental revenue by 155% over 2016 to $123.6 million.
  • Executed the disposal of substantially all of Front Yard's mortgage loans, reducing its portfolio by 96% from 3,474 loans at December 31, 2016 to 111 loans.
  • Managed Front Yard's sale of 1,710 legacy REO properties, reducing its portfolio of legacy REO properties by 75% from 1,930 properties at December 31, 2016 to 490 at December 31, 2017.
  • Completed repurchases of $5 million of AAMC stock, bringing total repurchases under the repurchase program to $265.5 million.
  • Continued to extend Front Yard's debt maturities: 77% of debt funding was over 3.9 years at December 31, 2017 compared to 46% at December 31, 2016.

“During 2017, we continued to deliver on Front Yard's strategic objectives,” stated Chief Executive Officer George Ellison. “We completed the sale of most of Front Yard's legacy assets, achieved strong growth in its rental portfolio and significantly improved its operating metrics. We expect our continued execution of Front Yard's strategic objectives will build value for AAMC's stockholders in the long term.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $1.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loss attributable to stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2017 totaled $7.0 million, or $4.57 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to stockholders of $4.9 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2016.

About AAMC

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future economic performance and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to: AAMC’s ability to implement its business plan; AAMC's ability to leverage strategic relationships on an efficient and cost-effective basis; AAMC's and Front Yard's ability to compete; Front Yard’s ability to implement its business plan; general economic and market conditions; governmental regulations, taxes and policies; AAMC's ability to generate adequate and timely sources of liquidity and financing for itself or Front Yard; Front Yard’s ability to sell residential mortgage assets on favorable terms or at all; AAMC's ability to identify and acquire assets for Front Yard’s portfolio; Front Yard’s ability to complete potential transactions in accordance with anticipated terms and on a timely basis or at all; Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and its affiliates’ ability to effectively perform its obligations under various agreements with Front Yard; the failure of Main Street Renewal, LLC to effectively perform under its property management agreement with Front Yard; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
 
The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
 (unaudited) (unaudited)    
Revenues:       
Management fees from Front Yard$3,834  $4,496  $16,010  $17,334 
Conversion fees from Front Yard90  445  1,291  1,841 
Expense reimbursements from Front Yard153  263  859  816 
Total revenues4,077  5,204  18,160  19,991 
Expenses:       
Salaries and employee benefits4,390  4,315  19,393  17,369 
Legal and professional fees875  670  2,794  2,173 
General and administrative659  1,429  3,320  4,772 
Total expenses5,924  6,414  25,507  24,314 
Other income:       
Dividend income on Front Yard common stock244  243  975  1,023 
Other income43  7  111  71 
Total other income287  250  1,086  1,094 
Loss before income taxes(1,560) (960) (6,261) (3,229)
Income tax expense224  703  708  1,706 
Net loss attributable to stockholders(1,784) (1,663) (6,969) (4,935)
Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs(51) (52) (206) (207)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(1,835) $(1,715) $(7,175) $(5,142)
        
Loss per share of common stock – basic:       
Loss per basic share$(1.15) $(1.09) $(4.57) $(2.93)
Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic1,595,272  1,568,637  1,570,428  1,752,302 
Loss per share of common stock – diluted:       
Loss per diluted share$(1.15) $(1.09) $(4.57) $(2.93)
Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted1,595,272  1,568,637  1,570,428  1,752,302 
            


 
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$33,349  $40,584 
Short-term investments625   
Available-for-sale securities (Front Yard common stock)19,266  17,934 
Receivable from Front Yard4,151  5,266 
Prepaid expenses and other assets1,022  1,964 
Total current assets58,413  65,748 
Other non-current assets1,974   
   Total assets$60,387  $65,748 
    
Current liabilities:   
Accrued salaries and employee benefits$5,651  $4,100 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities2,085  4,587 
Total liabilities7,736  8,687 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Redeemable preferred stock:   
Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016; redemption value $250,000249,546  249,340 
    
Stockholders' deficit:   
Common stock, $.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 2,815,122 and 1,599,210 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2017 and 2,637,629 and 1,513,912 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 201628  26 
Additional paid-in capital37,765  30,696 
Retained earnings38,970  46,145 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(1,330) (2,662)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,215,912 and 1,123,717 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively(272,328) (266,484)
Total stockholders' deficit(196,895) (192,279)
Total liabilities and equity$60,387  $65,748 
        


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Robin N. Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
T: +1-345-815-9919
E: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Chart ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMEN
Duration : Period :
Altisource Asset Managemen Technical Analysis Chart | AAMC | VI02153X1080 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
George G. Ellison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan N. Folger Vice President-Operations
Robin N. Lowe CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dale Kurland Independent Director
Nathaniel Charles Redleaf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP-16.67%0
CBRE GROUP INC3.39%15 870
ZILLOW GROUP INC16.69%9 018
JONES LANG LASALLE INC7.84%7 286
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 455
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG2.05%2 726
