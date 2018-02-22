Altisource Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results 0 02/22/2018 | 01:19pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASPS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, reporting full year service revenue of $899.6 million and fourth quarter 2017 service revenue of $207.3 million. Full year 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $308.9 million, or $16.53 per diluted share, and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the full year 2017 was $52.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.80. Fourth quarter 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $286.4 million, or $15.72 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the fourth quarter 2017 was $9.8 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54.

“In 2017, we generated service revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) that were 105% and 102%, respectively, of our scenario mid-point. We also continued our long history of strong cash flow generation with $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1),” said Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro. Mr. Shepro further commented, “Importantly, during the fourth quarter of 2017, we had strong sales momentum which we continued to build upon in the first quarter of 2018. We are also making meaningful investments to support our competitive positioning and the tremendous opportunities that our newer businesses represent. We believe these investments, our customer relationships and recent momentum of customer wins position us well for 2018 and beyond.” In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg, and foreign income tax reserves. In December 2017, the Company merged two of its Luxembourg subsidiaries in connection with an internal restructuring plan designed to simplify and streamline the Company’s structure. For Luxembourg tax purposes, the transaction was recognized at fair value and generated a net operating loss of $1.3 billion. The Luxembourg net operating loss is not subject to any limitation on its usage and has a 17 year life. 2017 Highlights(2) Corporate Generated $66.1 million of cash flows from operating activities and $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities (1)

Ended 2017 with $154.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

Repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.84 per share

Repurchased $60.1 million par value of our senior secured term loan at a weighted average discount of 10.7%, recognizing a net gain of $5.6 million on the early extinguishment of debt

Recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg and foreign income tax reserves

Amended our senior secured term loan to allow the Company to directly repurchase its debt in the open market and permit the internal restructuring of our Luxembourg subsidiaries Servicer Solutions Selected by 9 bank and non-bank loan servicers to provide property preservation and inspection services, real estate brokerage and auction services, or title insurance and settlement services

Selected as a service provider by 4 servicers in the first quarter of 2018

Grew non-Ocwen Financial Corporation (“Ocwen”) and non-NRZ (defined below) service revenue by 9% compared to 2016

Maintained Altisource as one of the leading REO asset managers and online auctioneers of residential real estate through its Hubzu.com platform

Entered into agreements with New Residential Investment Corp. (individually, together with one or more of its subsidiaries, or one or more of its subsidiaries individually, “NRZ”) that establish Altisource as the exclusive provider of REO brokerage services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen

Entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (subsequently amended) to enter into a Services Agreement with NRZ to provide fee-based services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen Origination Solutions Approved as a loan fulfillment provider for residential loan securitizations by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., DBRS, Inc. and Fitch Ratings Inc. (acceptance by Fitch as a reviewer of loans for securitizations was received in January 2018)

Selected by 7 lenders in 2017 and early 2018 to provide platform solutions including loan fulfillment services, loan processing services, or CastleLine® certification and insurance services Consumer Real Estate Solutions Grew Owners.com ® residential purchases and sales by 713% in 2017 from 106 transactions in 2016 to 862 transactions in 2017

residential purchases and sales by 713% in 2017 from 106 transactions in 2016 to 862 transactions in 2017 Launched Owners.com Loans to broker mortgages to Owners.com home buyers to deliver an integrated solution for consumers and grow revenue per sale

Implemented an agile operating model inspired by best-in-class Internet companies Real Estate Investor Solutions Purchased 257 homes and sold 158 homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business in 2017 compared to 119 home purchases and 14 home sales in 2016

Increased the inventory of homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business by 94% to 204 homes as of December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016

Received a residential rental property management vendor rating of MOR RV2 from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2017 and Fourth Quarter 2016: Service revenue of $207.3 million, an 8% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016

Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $10.4 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(19.5) million for the fourth quarter 2016

Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource (1) of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $9.6 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.3) million for the fourth quarter 2016

of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $9.6 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.3) million for the fourth quarter 2016 Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource (1) of $10.7 million, a 41% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 43% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016

of $10.7 million, a 41% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 43% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016 Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $286.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.4) million for the fourth quarter 2016

Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource (1) of $9.8 million, a 27% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and an 8% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016

of $9.8 million, a 27% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and an 8% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016 Diluted earnings per share of $15.72 for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $0.38 for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(1.08) for the fourth quarter 2016

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.54, a 26% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016

of $0.54, a 26% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016 Cash from operations of $19.0 million, a 45% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016

Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $20.7 million, a 51% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter 2016 Full Year 2017 Results Compared to Full Year 2016 Service revenue of $899.6 million, a 5% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $35.4 million, a 20% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

Pretax income attributable to Altisource (1) of $32.6 million, a 22% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

of $32.6 million, a 22% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016 Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource (1) of $68.0 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

of $68.0 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016 Net income attributable to Altisource of $308.9 million, a 977% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource (1) of $52.3 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

of $52.3 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016 Diluted earnings per share of $16.53, a 1,032% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) of $2.80, a 39% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

of $2.80, a 39% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016 Cash from operations of $66.1 million, a 48% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $99.9 million, a 14% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016 ________________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein.

(2) Applies to 2017 unless otherwise indicated. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Altisource undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, various risks relating to the transactions described herein, including in respect of the satisfaction of closing conditions to New Residential Investment Corp.’s acquisition of the covered MSR portfolios, including obtaining the necessary third-party approvals; uncertainties as to the timing or completion of transfers related to New Residential Investment Corp.’s acquisition of the covered MSR portfolios; potential litigation relating to the transactions; the possibility of early termination of the Cooperative Brokerage Agreement; the possibility that Altisource and New Residential Investment Corp. will not be able to negotiate a satisfactory services agreement; the inability to obtain, or delays in achieving, the expected benefits of the transactions, as well as, Altisource’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key executives or employees, retain existing customers and attract new customers, general economic and market conditions, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies, availability of adequate and timely sources of liquidity and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Altisource’s Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Webcast Altisource will host a webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days. About Altisource Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Service revenue Mortgage Market $ 171,056 $ 189,774 $ 754,058 $ 774,514 Real Estate Market 22,172 16,000 86,821 84,805 Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations 14,079 21,439 58,682 83,280 Total service revenue 207,307 227,213 899,561 942,599 Reimbursable expenses 8,126 10,694 39,912 52,011 Non-controlling interests 633 720 2,740 2,693 Total revenue 216,066 238,627 942,213 997,303 Cost of revenue 153,495 162,115 659,953 638,034 Reimbursable expenses 8,126 10,694 39,912 52,011 Gross profit 54,445 65,818 242,348 307,258 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,849 52,446 192,642 214,155 Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery — 28,000 — 28,000 Income (loss) from operations 8,596 (14,628 ) 49,706 65,103 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (5,391 ) (5,931 ) (22,253 ) (24,412 ) Other income (expense), net (93 ) 1,022 7,922 3,630 Total other income (expense), net (5,484 ) (4,909 ) (14,331 ) (20,782 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 3,112 (19,537 ) 35,375 44,321 Income tax benefit (provision) 283,871 (127 ) 276,256 (12,935 ) Net income (loss) 286,983 (19,664 ) 311,631 31,386 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (633 ) (720 ) (2,740 ) (2,693 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 286,350 $ (20,384 ) $ 308,891 $ 28,693 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 16.16 $ (1.08 ) $ 16.99 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 15.72 $ (1.08 ) $ 16.53 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,724 18,788 18,183 18,696 Diluted 18,211 18,788 18,692 19,612 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 286,983 $ (19,664 ) $ 311,631 $ 31,386 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of income tax benefit (provision) of $(843), $(169), $(921), $720, respectively 2,266 411 2,478 (1,745 ) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 289,249 (19,253 ) 314,109 29,641 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (633 ) (720 ) (2,740 ) (2,693 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 288,616 $ (19,973 ) $ 311,369 $ 26,948 ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)

(in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017 Mortgage

Market Real Estate

Market Other

Businesses,

Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated

Altisource Revenue Service revenue $ 171,056 $ 22,172 $ 14,079 $ 207,307 Reimbursable expenses 7,815 301 10 8,126 Non-controlling interests 633 — — 633 179,504 22,473 14,089 216,066 Cost of revenue 123,565 24,483 13,573 161,621 Gross profit (loss) 55,939 (2,010 ) 516 54,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,722 4,634 13,493 45,849 Income (loss) from operations 28,217 (6,644 ) (12,977 ) 8,596 Total other income (expense), net (66 ) (4 ) (5,414 ) (5,484 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and

non-controlling interests $ 28,151 $ (6,648 ) $ (18,391 ) $ 3,112

For the three months ended December 31, 2016 Mortgage

Market Real Estate

Market Other

Businesses,

Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated

Altisource Revenue Service revenue $ 189,774 $ 16,000 $ 21,439 $ 227,213 Reimbursable expenses 10,308 361 25 10,694 Non-controlling interests 720 — — 720 200,802 16,361 21,464 238,627 Cost of revenue 138,128 16,620 18,061 172,809 Gross profit (loss) 62,674 (259 ) 3,403 65,818 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,010 4,536 16,900 52,446 Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery — — 28,000 28,000 Income (loss) from operations 31,664 (4,795 ) (41,497 ) (14,628 ) Total other income (expense), net 10 (5 ) (4,914 ) (4,909 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and

non-controlling interests $ 31,674 $ (4,800 ) $ (46,411 ) $ (19,537 ) (1) Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization. Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation.



ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)

(in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2017 Mortgage

Market Real Estate

Market Other

Businesses,

Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated

Altisource Revenue Service revenue $ 754,058 $ 86,821 $ 58,682 $ 899,561 Reimbursable expenses 36,886 2,966 60 39,912 Non-controlling interests 2,740 — — 2,740 793,684 89,787 58,742 942,213 Cost of revenue 545,507 96,967 57,391 699,865 Gross profit (loss) 248,177 (7,180 ) 1,351 242,348 Selling, general and administrative expenses 114,215 18,718 59,709 192,642 Income (loss) from operations 133,962 (25,898 ) (58,358 ) 49,706 Total other income (expense), net 72 (4 ) (14,399 ) (14,331 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and

non-controlling interests $ 134,034 $ (25,902 ) $ (72,757 ) $ 35,375

For the year ended December 31, 2016 Mortgage

Market Real Estate

Market Other

Businesses,

Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated

Altisource Revenue Service revenue $ 774,514 $ 84,805 $ 83,280 $ 942,599 Reimbursable expenses 50,117 1,785 109 52,011 Non-controlling interests 2,693 — — 2,693 827,324 86,590 83,389 997,303 Cost of revenue 546,540 64,566 78,939 690,045 Gross profit 280,784 22,024 4,450 307,258 Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,508 23,291 69,356 214,155 Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery — — 28,000 28,000 Income (loss) from operations 159,276 (1,267 ) (92,906 ) 65,103 Total other income (expense), net 154 (5 ) (20,931 ) (20,782 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and

non-controlling interests $ 159,430 $ (1,272 ) $ (113,837 ) $ 44,321 (1) Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization. Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation. ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,006 $ 149,294 Available for sale securities 49,153 45,754 Accounts receivable, net 52,740 87,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,742 42,608 Total current assets 271,641 325,477 Premises and equipment, net 73,273 103,473 Goodwill 86,283 86,283 Intangible assets, net 120,065 155,432 Deferred tax assets, net 303,707 7,292 Other assets 10,195 11,255 Total assets $ 865,164 $ 689,212 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 84,400 $ 83,135 Accrued litigation settlement — 32,000 Current portion of long-term debt 5,945 5,945 Deferred revenue 9,802 8,797 Other current liabilities 9,414 19,061 Total current liabilities 109,561 148,938 Long-term debt, less current portion 403,336 467,600 Other non-current liabilities 12,282 10,480 Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters Equity: Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 17,418 outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 25,413 shares authorized and issued and 18,774 outstanding as of December 31, 2016) 25,413 25,413 Additional paid-in capital 112,475 107,288 Retained earnings 626,600 333,786 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 733 (1,745 ) Treasury stock, at cost (7,995 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 6,639 shares as of December 31, 2016) (426,609 ) (403,953 ) Altisource equity 338,612 60,789 Non-controlling interests 1,373 1,405 Total equity 339,985 62,194 Total liabilities and equity $ 865,164 $ 689,212 ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



For the years ended

December 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 311,631 $ 31,386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,447 36,788 Amortization of intangible assets 35,367 47,576 Change in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration 24 (3,555 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,255 6,188 Bad debt expense 5,116 1,829 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (5,637 ) (5,464 ) Amortization of debt discount 301 413 Amortization of debt issuance costs 833 1,141 Deferred income taxes (297,336 ) (2,597 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 2,768 1,765 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 29,965 15,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22,134 ) (20,881 ) Other assets 770 1,053 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,576 (9,113 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (38,864 ) 24,309 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,082 126,818 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to premises and equipment (10,514 ) (23,269 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (9,409 ) Purchase of available for sale securities — (48,219 ) Change in restricted cash 290 674 Other investing activities 188 — Net cash used in investing activities (10,036 ) (80,223 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments and repurchases of long-term debt (59,761 ) (50,723 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,374 9,558 Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation — 4,779 Purchase of treasury shares (39,011 ) (37,662 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,772 ) (2,580 ) Payment of tax withholding on issuance of restricted shares (1,164 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (100,334 ) (76,628 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (44,288 ) (30,033 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 149,294 179,327 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 105,006 $ 149,294 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 21,210 $ 22,717 Income taxes paid, net 18,332 18,327 Non-cash investing and financing activities: (Decrease) increase in payables for purchases of premises and equipment $ (1,311 ) $ 404 ﻿ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cash flows from operating activities and adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share and cash flows from operating activities as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods, as well as the effect of more significant non-recurring items from earnings and cash flows from operating activities. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-recurring items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon. Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by deducting non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense and the litigation settlement loss, net of $4.0 million insurance recovery to, and deducting non-controlling interests from, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss, net of insurance recovery (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items relating to the Luxembourg subsidiary merger, other income tax rate changes in Luxembourg and the United States and an increase in foreign income tax reserves (and related interest) from net income attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing net income attributable to Altisource plus intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items described above, by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to cash flows from operating activities. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to, and deducting additions to premises and equipment from, cash flows from operating activities. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows: Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Years ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ 3,112 $ (19,537 ) $ 10,357 $ 35,375 $ 44,321 Non-controlling interests (633 ) (720 ) (805 ) (2,740 ) (2,693 ) Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource 2,479 (20,257 ) 9,552 32,635 41,628 Intangible asset amortization expense 8,224 11,144 8,604 35,367 47,576 Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery — 28,000 — — 28,000 Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource $ 10,703 $ 18,887 $ 18,156 $ 68,002 $ 117,204 Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 286,350 $ (20,384 ) $ 6,961 $ 308,891 $ 28,693 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 7,597 6,477 6,452 27,523 36,819 Certain income tax related items, net (284,108 ) — — (284,108 ) — Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax — 24,583 — — 24,583 Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource $ 9,839 $ 10,676 $ 13,413 $ 52,306 $ 90,095 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 15.72 $ (1.08 ) $ 0.38 $ 16.53 $ 1.46 Impact of using diluted share count instead of basic share count for a loss per share — 0.01 — — — Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.42 0.34 0.35 1.47 1.88 Certain income tax related items, net (15.60 ) — — (15.20 ) — Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share — 1.28 — — 1.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 $ 2.80 $ 4.59 Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax Intangible asset amortization expense $ 8,224 $ 11,144 $ 8,604 $ 35,367 $ 47,576 Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization (627 ) (4,667 ) (2,152 ) (7,844 ) (10,757 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 7,597 6,477 6,452 27,523 36,819 Diluted share count 18,211 19,246 18,429 18,692 19,612 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 1.47 $ 1.88 Certain income tax related items, net, resulting from: Luxembourg subsidiaries merger, net $ (300,908 ) $ — $ — $ (300,908 ) $ — Other income tax rate changes 6,270 — — 6,270 — Foreign income tax reserves 10,530 — — 10,530 — Certain income tax related items, net (284,108 ) — — (284,108 ) — Diluted share count 18,211 19,246 18,429 18,692 19,612 Certain income tax related items, net, per diluted share $ (15.60 ) $ — $ — $ (15.20 ) $ — Calculation of the impact of net litigation settlement loss, net of tax Net litigation settlement loss $ — $ 28,000 $ — $ — $ 28,000 Tax benefit from net litigation settlement loss — (3,417 ) — — (3,417 ) Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax — 24,583 — — 24,583 Diluted share count 18,211 19,246 18,429 18,692 19,612 Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share $ — $ 1.28 $ — $ — $ 1.25 Cash flows from operating activities $ 18,953 $ 20,783 $ 34,612 $ 66,082 $ 126,818 Net litigation settlement loss payment — — — 28,000 — Increase in short-term investments in real estate 4,761 4,330 9,530 16,380 13,025 Adjusted cash flows from operating activities 23,714 25,113 44,142 110,462 139,843 Less: Additions to premises and equipment (3,029 ) (6,744 ) (1,827 ) (10,514 ) (23,269 ) Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment $ 20,685 $ 18,369 $ 42,315 $ 99,948 $ 116,574

