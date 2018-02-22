Log in
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPS)
Altisource Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

02/22/2018 | 01:19pm CET

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASPS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, reporting full year service revenue of $899.6 million and fourth quarter 2017 service revenue of $207.3 million.  Full year 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $308.9 million, or $16.53 per diluted share, and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the full year 2017 was $52.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.80.  Fourth quarter 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $286.4 million, or $15.72 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the fourth quarter 2017 was $9.8 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54.

“In 2017, we generated service revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) that were 105% and 102%, respectively, of our scenario mid-point.  We also continued our long history of strong cash flow generation with $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1),” said Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.

Mr. Shepro further commented, “Importantly, during the fourth quarter of 2017, we had strong sales momentum which we continued to build upon in the first quarter of 2018.  We are also making meaningful investments to support our competitive positioning and the tremendous opportunities that our newer businesses represent.  We believe these investments, our customer relationships and recent momentum of customer wins position us well for 2018 and beyond.”

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg, and foreign income tax reserves.  In December 2017, the Company merged two of its Luxembourg subsidiaries in connection with an internal restructuring plan designed to simplify and streamline the Company’s structure.  For Luxembourg tax purposes, the transaction was recognized at fair value and generated a net operating loss of $1.3 billion.  The Luxembourg net operating loss is not subject to any limitation on its usage and has a 17 year life.

2017 Highlights(2)

Corporate

  • Generated $66.1 million of cash flows from operating activities and $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1)
  • Ended 2017 with $154.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
  • Repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.84 per share
  • Repurchased $60.1 million par value of our senior secured term loan at a weighted average discount of 10.7%, recognizing a net gain of $5.6 million on the early extinguishment of debt
  • Recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg and foreign income tax reserves
  • Amended our senior secured term loan to allow the Company to directly repurchase its debt in the open market and permit the internal restructuring of our Luxembourg subsidiaries

Servicer Solutions

  • Selected by 9 bank and non-bank loan servicers to provide property preservation and inspection services, real estate brokerage and auction services, or title insurance and settlement services
  • Selected as a service provider by 4 servicers in the first quarter of 2018
  • Grew non-Ocwen Financial Corporation (“Ocwen”) and non-NRZ (defined below) service revenue by 9% compared to 2016
  • Maintained Altisource as one of the leading REO asset managers and online auctioneers of residential real estate through its Hubzu.com platform
  • Entered into agreements with New Residential Investment Corp. (individually, together with one or more of its subsidiaries, or one or more of its subsidiaries individually, “NRZ”) that establish Altisource as the exclusive provider of REO brokerage services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen
  • Entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (subsequently amended) to enter into a Services Agreement with NRZ to provide fee-based services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen

Origination Solutions

  • Approved as a loan fulfillment provider for residential loan securitizations by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., DBRS, Inc. and Fitch Ratings Inc. (acceptance by Fitch as a reviewer of loans for securitizations was received in January 2018)
  • Selected by 7 lenders in 2017 and early 2018 to provide platform solutions including loan fulfillment services, loan processing services, or CastleLine® certification and insurance services

Consumer Real Estate Solutions

  • Grew Owners.com® residential purchases and sales by 713% in 2017 from 106 transactions in 2016 to 862 transactions in 2017
  • Launched Owners.com Loans to broker mortgages to Owners.com home buyers to deliver an integrated solution for consumers and grow revenue per sale
  • Implemented an agile operating model inspired by best-in-class Internet companies

Real Estate Investor Solutions

  • Purchased 257 homes and sold 158 homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business in 2017 compared to 119 home purchases and 14 home sales in 2016
  • Increased the inventory of homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business by 94% to 204 homes as of December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016
  • Received a residential rental property management vendor rating of MOR RV2 from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2017 and Fourth Quarter 2016:

  • Service revenue of $207.3 million, an 8% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
  • Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $10.4 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(19.5) million for the fourth quarter 2016
  • Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $9.6 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.3) million for the fourth quarter 2016
  • Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $10.7 million, a 41% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 43% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
  • Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $286.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.4) million for the fourth quarter 2016
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $9.8 million, a 27% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and an 8% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
  • Diluted earnings per share of $15.72 for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $0.38 for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(1.08) for the fourth quarter 2016
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54, a 26% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
  • Cash from operations of $19.0 million, a 45% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
  • Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $20.7 million, a 51% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter 2016

Full Year 2017 Results Compared to Full Year 2016

  • Service revenue of $899.6 million, a 5% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $35.4 million, a 20% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $32.6 million, a 22% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $68.0 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Net income attributable to Altisource of $308.9 million, a 977% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $52.3 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Diluted earnings per share of $16.53, a 1,032% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.80, a 39% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Cash from operations of $66.1 million, a 48% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
  • Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $99.9 million, a 14% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016

________________________

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein.
(2) Applies to 2017 unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations.  These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.  Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  Altisource undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, various risks relating to the transactions described herein, including in respect of the satisfaction of closing conditions to New Residential Investment Corp.’s acquisition of the covered MSR portfolios, including obtaining the necessary third-party approvals; uncertainties as to the timing or completion of transfers related to New Residential Investment Corp.’s acquisition of the covered MSR portfolios; potential litigation relating to the transactions; the possibility of early termination of the Cooperative Brokerage Agreement; the possibility that Altisource and New Residential Investment Corp. will not be able to negotiate a satisfactory services agreement; the inability to obtain, or delays in achieving, the expected benefits of the transactions, as well as, Altisource’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key executives or employees, retain existing customers and attract new customers, general economic and market conditions, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies, availability of adequate and timely sources of liquidity and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Altisource’s Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Webcast

Altisource will host a webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results.  A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.  Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries.  Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve.  Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.


ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended
 December 31,		 Year ended
 December 31,
  2017 2016 2017 2016
         
Service revenue        
Mortgage Market $171,056  $189,774  $754,058  $774,514 
Real Estate Market 22,172  16,000  86,821  84,805 
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations 14,079  21,439  58,682  83,280 
Total service revenue 207,307  227,213  899,561  942,599 
Reimbursable expenses 8,126  10,694  39,912  52,011 
Non-controlling interests 633  720  2,740  2,693 
Total revenue 216,066  238,627  942,213  997,303 
Cost of revenue 153,495  162,115  659,953  638,034 
Reimbursable expenses 8,126  10,694  39,912  52,011 
Gross profit 54,445  65,818  242,348  307,258 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,849  52,446  192,642  214,155 
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery   28,000    28,000 
Income (loss) from operations 8,596  (14,628) 49,706  65,103 
Other income (expense), net:        
Interest expense (5,391) (5,931) (22,253) (24,412)
Other income (expense), net (93) 1,022  7,922  3,630 
Total other income (expense), net (5,484) (4,909) (14,331) (20,782)
         
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 3,112  (19,537) 35,375  44,321 
Income tax benefit (provision) 283,871  (127) 276,256  (12,935)
         
Net income (loss) 286,983  (19,664) 311,631  31,386 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (633) (720) (2,740) (2,693)
         
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $286,350  $(20,384) $308,891  $28,693 
         
Earnings (loss) per share:        
Basic $16.16  $(1.08) $16.99  $1.53 
Diluted $15.72  $(1.08) $16.53  $1.46 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic 17,724  18,788  18,183  18,696 
Diluted 18,211  18,788  18,692  19,612 
         
Comprehensive income (loss):        
Net income (loss) $286,983  $(19,664) $311,631  $31,386 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:        
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of income tax benefit (provision) of $(843), $(169), $(921), $720, respectively 2,266  411  2,478  (1,745)
         
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 289,249  (19,253) 314,109  29,641 
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (633) (720) (2,740) (2,693)
         
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource $288,616  $(19,973) $311,369  $26,948 
                 

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)
(in thousands)

         
        For the three months ended December 31, 2017
        Mortgage
Market		 Real Estate
Market		 Other
Businesses,
Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Altisource
               
Revenue              
Service revenue       $171,056  $22,172  $14,079  $207,307 
Reimbursable expenses       7,815  301  10  8,126 
Non-controlling interests       633      633 
        179,504  22,473  14,089  216,066 
Cost of revenue       123,565  24,483  13,573  161,621 
Gross profit (loss)       55,939  (2,010) 516  54,445 
Selling, general and administrative expenses       27,722  4,634  13,493  45,849 
Income (loss) from operations       28,217  (6,644) (12,977) 8,596 
Total other income (expense), net       (66) (4) (5,414) (5,484)
               
Income (loss) before income taxes and
  non-controlling interests		       $28,151  $(6,648) $(18,391) $3,112 
                       


   
  For the three months ended December 31, 2016
  Mortgage
Market		 Real Estate
Market		 Other
Businesses,
Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Altisource
         
Revenue        
Service revenue $189,774  $16,000  $21,439  $227,213 
Reimbursable expenses 10,308  361  25  10,694 
Non-controlling interests 720      720 
  200,802  16,361  21,464  238,627 
Cost of revenue 138,128  16,620  18,061  172,809 
Gross profit (loss) 62,674  (259) 3,403  65,818 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,010  4,536  16,900  52,446 
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery     28,000  28,000 
Income (loss) from operations 31,664  (4,795) (41,497) (14,628)
Total other income (expense), net 10  (5) (4,914) (4,909)
         
Income (loss) before income taxes and
  non-controlling interests		 $31,674  $(4,800) $(46,411) $(19,537)
                 

(1)   Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization.  Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)
(in thousands)

         
        For the year ended December 31, 2017
        Mortgage
Market		 Real Estate
Market		 Other
Businesses,
Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Altisource
               
Revenue              
Service revenue       $754,058  $86,821  $58,682  $899,561 
Reimbursable expenses       36,886  2,966  60  39,912 
Non-controlling interests       2,740      2,740 
        793,684  89,787  58,742  942,213 
Cost of revenue       545,507  96,967  57,391  699,865 
Gross profit (loss)       248,177  (7,180) 1,351  242,348 
Selling, general and administrative expenses       114,215  18,718  59,709  192,642 
Income (loss) from operations       133,962  (25,898) (58,358) 49,706 
Total other income (expense), net       72  (4) (14,399) (14,331)
               
Income (loss) before income taxes and
  non-controlling interests		       $134,034  $(25,902) $(72,757) $35,375 
                       


   
  For the year ended December 31, 2016
  Mortgage
Market		 Real Estate
Market		 Other
Businesses,
Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Altisource
         
Revenue        
Service revenue $774,514  $84,805  $83,280  $942,599 
Reimbursable expenses 50,117  1,785  109  52,011 
Non-controlling interests 2,693      2,693 
  827,324  86,590  83,389  997,303 
Cost of revenue 546,540  64,566  78,939  690,045 
Gross profit 280,784  22,024  4,450  307,258 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,508  23,291  69,356  214,155 
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery     28,000  28,000 
Income (loss) from operations 159,276  (1,267) (92,906) 65,103 
Total other income (expense), net 154  (5) (20,931) (20,782)
         
Income (loss) before income taxes and
  non-controlling interests		 $159,430  $(1,272) $(113,837) $44,321 
                 

(1)   Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization.  Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)

  
 December 31,
 2017 2016
    
ASSETS
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$105,006  $149,294 
Available for sale securities49,153  45,754 
Accounts receivable, net52,740  87,821 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets64,742  42,608 
Total current assets271,641  325,477 
    
Premises and equipment, net73,273  103,473 
Goodwill86,283  86,283 
Intangible assets, net120,065  155,432 
Deferred tax assets, net303,707  7,292 
Other assets10,195  11,255 
    
Total assets$865,164  $689,212 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$84,400  $83,135 
Accrued litigation settlement  32,000 
Current portion of long-term debt5,945  5,945 
Deferred revenue9,802  8,797 
Other current liabilities9,414  19,061 
Total current liabilities109,561  148,938 
    
Long-term debt, less current portion403,336  467,600 
Other non-current liabilities12,282  10,480 
    
Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters   
    
Equity:   
Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 17,418 outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 25,413 shares authorized and issued and 18,774 outstanding as of December 31, 2016)25,413  25,413 
Additional paid-in capital112,475  107,288 
Retained earnings626,600  333,786 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)733  (1,745)
Treasury stock, at cost (7,995 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 6,639 shares as of December 31, 2016)(426,609) (403,953)
Altisource equity338,612  60,789 
    
Non-controlling interests1,373  1,405 
Total equity339,985  62,194 
    
Total liabilities and equity$865,164  $689,212 
        

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  
 For the years ended
 December 31,
 2017 2016
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$311,631  $31,386 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization36,447  36,788 
Amortization of intangible assets35,367  47,576 
Change in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration24  (3,555)
Share-based compensation expense4,255  6,188 
Bad debt expense5,116  1,829 
Gain on early extinguishment of debt(5,637) (5,464)
Amortization of debt discount301  413 
Amortization of debt issuance costs833  1,141 
Deferred income taxes(297,336) (2,597)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets2,768  1,765 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable29,965  15,980 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(22,134) (20,881)
Other assets770  1,053 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses2,576  (9,113)
Other current and non-current liabilities(38,864) 24,309 
Net cash provided by operating activities66,082  126,818 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Additions to premises and equipment(10,514) (23,269)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (9,409)
Purchase of available for sale securities  (48,219)
Change in restricted cash290  674 
Other investing activities188   
Net cash used in investing activities(10,036) (80,223)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayments and repurchases of long-term debt(59,761) (50,723)
Proceeds from stock option exercises2,374  9,558 
Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation  4,779 
Purchase of treasury shares(39,011) (37,662)
Distributions to non-controlling interests(2,772) (2,580)
Payment of tax withholding on issuance of restricted shares(1,164)  
Net cash used in financing activities(100,334) (76,628)
    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(44,288) (30,033)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period149,294  179,327 
    
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$105,006  $149,294 
    
Supplemental cash flow information:   
Interest paid$21,210  $22,717 
Income taxes paid, net18,332  18,327 
    
Non-cash investing and financing activities:   
(Decrease) increase in payables for purchases of premises and equipment$(1,311) $404 
        

﻿ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cash flows from operating activities and adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share and cash flows from operating activities as measures of Altisource’s performance.  We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods, as well as the effect of more significant non-recurring items from earnings and cash flows from operating activities.  We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance.  Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-recurring items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.  The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.  The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by deducting non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests.  Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense and the litigation settlement loss, net of $4.0 million insurance recovery to, and deducting non-controlling interests from, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests.  Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss, net of insurance recovery (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items relating to the Luxembourg subsidiary merger, other income tax rate changes in Luxembourg and the United States and an increase in foreign income tax reserves (and related interest) from net income attributable to Altisource.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing net income attributable to Altisource plus intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items described above, by the weighted average number of diluted shares.  Adjusted cash flows from operating activities is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to cash flows from operating activities.  Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to, and deducting additions to premises and equipment from, cash flows from operating activities.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:

      
 Three months ended
 December 31,		 Three months ended
September 30,		 Years ended
 December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016
          
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests$3,112  $(19,537) $10,357  $35,375  $44,321 
          
Non-controlling interests(633) (720) (805) (2,740) (2,693)
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource2,479  (20,257) 9,552  32,635  41,628 
Intangible asset amortization expense8,224  11,144  8,604  35,367  47,576 
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery  28,000      28,000 
          
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource$10,703  $18,887  $18,156  $68,002  $117,204 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource$286,350  $(20,384) $6,961  $308,891  $28,693 
          
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax7,597  6,477  6,452  27,523  36,819 
Certain income tax related items, net(284,108)     (284,108)  
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax  24,583      24,583 
          
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource$9,839  $10,676  $13,413  $52,306  $90,095 
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$15.72  $(1.08) $0.38  $16.53  $1.46 
          
Impact of using diluted share count instead of basic share count for a loss per share  0.01       
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share0.42  0.34  0.35  1.47  1.88 
Certain income tax related items, net(15.60)     (15.20)  
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share  1.28      1.25 
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.54  $0.55  $0.73  $2.80  $4.59 
          
Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax         
Intangible asset amortization expense$8,224  $11,144  $8,604  $35,367  $47,576 
Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization(627) (4,667) (2,152) (7,844) (10,757)
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax7,597  6,477  6,452  27,523  36,819 
Diluted share count18,211  19,246  18,429  18,692  19,612 
          
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share$0.42  $0.34  $0.35  $1.47  $1.88 
          
Certain income tax related items, net, resulting from:         
Luxembourg subsidiaries merger, net$(300,908) $  $  $(300,908) $ 
Other income tax rate changes6,270      6,270   
Foreign income tax reserves10,530      10,530   
Certain income tax related items, net(284,108)     (284,108)  
Diluted share count18,211  19,246  18,429  18,692  19,612 
          
Certain income tax related items, net, per diluted share$(15.60) $  $  $(15.20) $ 
          
Calculation of the impact of net litigation settlement loss, net of tax         
Net litigation settlement loss$  $28,000  $  $  $28,000 
Tax benefit from net litigation settlement loss  (3,417)     (3,417)
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax  24,583      24,583 
Diluted share count18,211  19,246  18,429  18,692  19,612 
          
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share$  $1.28  $  $  $1.25 
          
Cash flows from operating activities$18,953  $20,783  $34,612  $66,082  $126,818 
Net litigation settlement loss payment      28,000   
Increase in short-term investments in real estate4,761  4,330  9,530  16,380  13,025 
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities23,714  25,113  44,142  110,462  139,843 
Less: Additions to premises and equipment(3,029) (6,744) (1,827) (10,514) (23,269)
          
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment$20,685  $18,369  $42,315  $99,948  $116,574 
                    


