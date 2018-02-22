Altisource Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASPS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, reporting full year service revenue of $899.6 million and fourth quarter 2017 service revenue of $207.3 million. Full year 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $308.9 million, or $16.53 per diluted share, and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the full year 2017 was $52.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.80. Fourth quarter 2017 net income attributable to Altisource was $286.4 million, or $15.72 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) for the fourth quarter 2017 was $9.8 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54.
“In 2017, we generated service revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) that were 105% and 102%, respectively, of our scenario mid-point. We also continued our long history of strong cash flow generation with $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1),” said Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.
Mr. Shepro further commented, “Importantly, during the fourth quarter of 2017, we had strong sales momentum which we continued to build upon in the first quarter of 2018. We are also making meaningful investments to support our competitive positioning and the tremendous opportunities that our newer businesses represent. We believe these investments, our customer relationships and recent momentum of customer wins position us well for 2018 and beyond.”
In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg, and foreign income tax reserves. In December 2017, the Company merged two of its Luxembourg subsidiaries in connection with an internal restructuring plan designed to simplify and streamline the Company’s structure. For Luxembourg tax purposes, the transaction was recognized at fair value and generated a net operating loss of $1.3 billion. The Luxembourg net operating loss is not subject to any limitation on its usage and has a 17 year life.
2017 Highlights(2)
Corporate
Generated $66.1 million of cash flows from operating activities and $110.5 million of adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1)
Ended 2017 with $154.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
Repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.84 per share
Repurchased $60.1 million par value of our senior secured term loan at a weighted average discount of 10.7%, recognizing a net gain of $5.6 million on the early extinguishment of debt
Recognized a net income tax benefit of $284.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 relating to the merger of two of the Company’s Luxembourg subsidiaries, the impact of statutory tax rate changes in the U.S. and Luxembourg and foreign income tax reserves
Amended our senior secured term loan to allow the Company to directly repurchase its debt in the open market and permit the internal restructuring of our Luxembourg subsidiaries
Servicer Solutions
Selected by 9 bank and non-bank loan servicers to provide property preservation and inspection services, real estate brokerage and auction services, or title insurance and settlement services
Selected as a service provider by 4 servicers in the first quarter of 2018
Grew non-Ocwen Financial Corporation (“Ocwen”) and non-NRZ (defined below) service revenue by 9% compared to 2016
Maintained Altisource as one of the leading REO asset managers and online auctioneers of residential real estate through its Hubzu.com platform
Entered into agreements with New Residential Investment Corp. (individually, together with one or more of its subsidiaries, or one or more of its subsidiaries individually, “NRZ”) that establish Altisource as the exclusive provider of REO brokerage services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen
Entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (subsequently amended) to enter into a Services Agreement with NRZ to provide fee-based services for mortgage servicing rights that NRZ agreed to acquire from Ocwen
Origination Solutions
Approved as a loan fulfillment provider for residential loan securitizations by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., DBRS, Inc. and Fitch Ratings Inc. (acceptance by Fitch as a reviewer of loans for securitizations was received in January 2018)
Selected by 7 lenders in 2017 and early 2018 to provide platform solutions including loan fulfillment services, loan processing services, or CastleLine® certification and insurance services
Consumer Real Estate Solutions
Grew Owners.com® residential purchases and sales by 713% in 2017 from 106 transactions in 2016 to 862 transactions in 2017
Launched Owners.com Loans to broker mortgages to Owners.com home buyers to deliver an integrated solution for consumers and grow revenue per sale
Implemented an agile operating model inspired by best-in-class Internet companies
Real Estate Investor Solutions
Purchased 257 homes and sold 158 homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business in 2017 compared to 119 home purchases and 14 home sales in 2016
Increased the inventory of homes in the buy-renovate-lease-sell business by 94% to 204 homes as of December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016
Received a residential rental property management vendor rating of MOR RV2 from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2017 and Fourth Quarter 2016:
Service revenue of $207.3 million, an 8% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $10.4 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(19.5) million for the fourth quarter 2016
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $9.6 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.3) million for the fourth quarter 2016
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $10.7 million, a 41% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 43% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $286.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(20.4) million for the fourth quarter 2016
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $9.8 million, a 27% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and an 8% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Diluted earnings per share of $15.72 for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $0.38 for the third quarter 2017 and a loss of $(1.08) for the fourth quarter 2016
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54, a 26% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Cash from operations of $19.0 million, a 45% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $20.7 million, a 51% decrease compared to the third quarter 2017 and a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter 2016
Full Year 2017 Results Compared to Full Year 2016
Service revenue of $899.6 million, a 5% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $35.4 million, a 20% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $32.6 million, a 22% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $68.0 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Net income attributable to Altisource of $308.9 million, a 977% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $52.3 million, a 42% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Diluted earnings per share of $16.53, a 1,032% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.80, a 39% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Cash from operations of $66.1 million, a 48% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) of $99.9 million, a 14% decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2016
________________________
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein. (2) Applies to 2017 unless otherwise indicated.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Service revenue
Mortgage Market
$
171,056
$
189,774
$
754,058
$
774,514
Real Estate Market
22,172
16,000
86,821
84,805
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations
14,079
21,439
58,682
83,280
Total service revenue
207,307
227,213
899,561
942,599
Reimbursable expenses
8,126
10,694
39,912
52,011
Non-controlling interests
633
720
2,740
2,693
Total revenue
216,066
238,627
942,213
997,303
Cost of revenue
153,495
162,115
659,953
638,034
Reimbursable expenses
8,126
10,694
39,912
52,011
Gross profit
54,445
65,818
242,348
307,258
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45,849
52,446
192,642
214,155
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery
—
28,000
—
28,000
Income (loss) from operations
8,596
(14,628
)
49,706
65,103
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(5,391
)
(5,931
)
(22,253
)
(24,412
)
Other income (expense), net
(93
)
1,022
7,922
3,630
Total other income (expense), net
(5,484
)
(4,909
)
(14,331
)
(20,782
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
3,112
(19,537
)
35,375
44,321
Income tax benefit (provision)
283,871
(127
)
276,256
(12,935
)
Net income (loss)
286,983
(19,664
)
311,631
31,386
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(633
)
(720
)
(2,740
)
(2,693
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
286,350
$
(20,384
)
$
308,891
$
28,693
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
16.16
$
(1.08
)
$
16.99
$
1.53
Diluted
$
15.72
$
(1.08
)
$
16.53
$
1.46
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
17,724
18,788
18,183
18,696
Diluted
18,211
18,788
18,692
19,612
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income (loss)
$
286,983
$
(19,664
)
$
311,631
$
31,386
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of income tax benefit (provision) of $(843), $(169), $(921), $720, respectively
2,266
411
2,478
(1,745
)
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
289,249
(19,253
)
314,109
29,641
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(633
)
(720
)
(2,740
)
(2,693
)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
288,616
$
(19,973
)
$
311,369
$
26,948
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) (in thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
Mortgage Market
Real Estate Market
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations
Consolidated Altisource
Revenue
Service revenue
$
171,056
$
22,172
$
14,079
$
207,307
Reimbursable expenses
7,815
301
10
8,126
Non-controlling interests
633
—
—
633
179,504
22,473
14,089
216,066
Cost of revenue
123,565
24,483
13,573
161,621
Gross profit (loss)
55,939
(2,010
)
516
54,445
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,722
4,634
13,493
45,849
Income (loss) from operations
28,217
(6,644
)
(12,977
)
8,596
Total other income (expense), net
(66
)
(4
)
(5,414
)
(5,484
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
28,151
$
(6,648
)
$
(18,391
)
$
3,112
For the three months ended December 31, 2016
Mortgage Market
Real Estate Market
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations
Consolidated Altisource
Revenue
Service revenue
$
189,774
$
16,000
$
21,439
$
227,213
Reimbursable expenses
10,308
361
25
10,694
Non-controlling interests
720
—
—
720
200,802
16,361
21,464
238,627
Cost of revenue
138,128
16,620
18,061
172,809
Gross profit (loss)
62,674
(259
)
3,403
65,818
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,010
4,536
16,900
52,446
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery
—
—
28,000
28,000
Income (loss) from operations
31,664
(4,795
)
(41,497
)
(14,628
)
Total other income (expense), net
10
(5
)
(4,914
)
(4,909
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
31,674
$
(4,800
)
$
(46,411
)
$
(19,537
)
(1) Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization. Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) (in thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2017
Mortgage Market
Real Estate Market
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations
Consolidated Altisource
Revenue
Service revenue
$
754,058
$
86,821
$
58,682
$
899,561
Reimbursable expenses
36,886
2,966
60
39,912
Non-controlling interests
2,740
—
—
2,740
793,684
89,787
58,742
942,213
Cost of revenue
545,507
96,967
57,391
699,865
Gross profit (loss)
248,177
(7,180
)
1,351
242,348
Selling, general and administrative expenses
114,215
18,718
59,709
192,642
Income (loss) from operations
133,962
(25,898
)
(58,358
)
49,706
Total other income (expense), net
72
(4
)
(14,399
)
(14,331
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
134,034
$
(25,902
)
$
(72,757
)
$
35,375
For the year ended December 31, 2016
Mortgage Market
Real Estate Market
Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations
Consolidated Altisource
Revenue
Service revenue
$
774,514
$
84,805
$
83,280
$
942,599
Reimbursable expenses
50,117
1,785
109
52,011
Non-controlling interests
2,693
—
—
2,693
827,324
86,590
83,389
997,303
Cost of revenue
546,540
64,566
78,939
690,045
Gross profit
280,784
22,024
4,450
307,258
Selling, general and administrative expenses
121,508
23,291
69,356
214,155
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery
—
—
28,000
28,000
Income (loss) from operations
159,276
(1,267
)
(92,906
)
65,103
Total other income (expense), net
154
(5
)
(20,931
)
(20,782
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
159,430
$
(1,272
)
$
(113,837
)
$
44,321
(1) Effective January 1, 2017, our reportable segments changed as a result of a change in the way our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) manages our businesses, allocates resources and evaluates performance, and the related changes in our internal organization. Prior year comparable period segment disclosures have been restated to conform to the current year presentation.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,006
$
149,294
Available for sale securities
49,153
45,754
Accounts receivable, net
52,740
87,821
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
64,742
42,608
Total current assets
271,641
325,477
Premises and equipment, net
73,273
103,473
Goodwill
86,283
86,283
Intangible assets, net
120,065
155,432
Deferred tax assets, net
303,707
7,292
Other assets
10,195
11,255
Total assets
$
865,164
$
689,212
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
84,400
$
83,135
Accrued litigation settlement
—
32,000
Current portion of long-term debt
5,945
5,945
Deferred revenue
9,802
8,797
Other current liabilities
9,414
19,061
Total current liabilities
109,561
148,938
Long-term debt, less current portion
403,336
467,600
Other non-current liabilities
12,282
10,480
Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters
Equity:
Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 17,418 outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 25,413 shares authorized and issued and 18,774 outstanding as of December 31, 2016)
25,413
25,413
Additional paid-in capital
112,475
107,288
Retained earnings
626,600
333,786
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
733
(1,745
)
Treasury stock, at cost (7,995 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 6,639 shares as of December 31, 2016)
(426,609
)
(403,953
)
Altisource equity
338,612
60,789
Non-controlling interests
1,373
1,405
Total equity
339,985
62,194
Total liabilities and equity
$
865,164
$
689,212
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
2017
2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
311,631
$
31,386
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,447
36,788
Amortization of intangible assets
35,367
47,576
Change in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration
24
(3,555
)
Share-based compensation expense
4,255
6,188
Bad debt expense
5,116
1,829
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(5,637
)
(5,464
)
Amortization of debt discount
301
413
Amortization of debt issuance costs
833
1,141
Deferred income taxes
(297,336
)
(2,597
)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
2,768
1,765
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
29,965
15,980
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(22,134
)
(20,881
)
Other assets
770
1,053
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,576
(9,113
)
Other current and non-current liabilities
(38,864
)
24,309
Net cash provided by operating activities
66,082
126,818
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to premises and equipment
(10,514
)
(23,269
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(9,409
)
Purchase of available for sale securities
—
(48,219
)
Change in restricted cash
290
674
Other investing activities
188
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,036
)
(80,223
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments and repurchases of long-term debt
(59,761
)
(50,723
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,374
9,558
Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation
—
4,779
Purchase of treasury shares
(39,011
)
(37,662
)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(2,772
)
(2,580
)
Payment of tax withholding on issuance of restricted shares
(1,164
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(100,334
)
(76,628
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(44,288
)
(30,033
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
149,294
179,327
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
105,006
$
149,294
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
21,210
$
22,717
Income taxes paid, net
18,332
18,327
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
(Decrease) increase in payables for purchases of premises and equipment
$
(1,311
)
$
404
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cash flows from operating activities and adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share and cash flows from operating activities as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods, as well as the effect of more significant non-recurring items from earnings and cash flows from operating activities. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-recurring items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.
It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by deducting non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense and the litigation settlement loss, net of $4.0 million insurance recovery to, and deducting non-controlling interests from, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource is calculated by adding intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss, net of insurance recovery (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items relating to the Luxembourg subsidiary merger, other income tax rate changes in Luxembourg and the United States and an increase in foreign income tax reserves (and related interest) from net income attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing net income attributable to Altisource plus intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax) and net litigation settlement loss (net of tax) and adding or deducting certain income tax related items described above, by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to cash flows from operating activities. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by adding the cash payment related to the net litigation settlement loss and the increase in short-term investments in real estate to, and deducting additions to premises and equipment from, cash flows from operating activities.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:
Three months ended December 31,
Three months ended September 30,
Years ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2017
2016
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
3,112
$
(19,537
)
$
10,357
$
35,375
$
44,321
Non-controlling interests
(633
)
(720
)
(805
)
(2,740
)
(2,693
)
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource
2,479
(20,257
)
9,552
32,635
41,628
Intangible asset amortization expense
8,224
11,144
8,604
35,367
47,576
Litigation settlement loss, net of $4,000 insurance recovery
—
28,000
—
—
28,000
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource
$
10,703
$
18,887
$
18,156
$
68,002
$
117,204
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
286,350
$
(20,384
)
$
6,961
$
308,891
$
28,693
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
7,597
6,477
6,452
27,523
36,819
Certain income tax related items, net
(284,108
)
—
—
(284,108
)
—
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax
—
24,583
—
—
24,583
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource
$
9,839
$
10,676
$
13,413
$
52,306
$
90,095
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
15.72
$
(1.08
)
$
0.38
$
16.53
$
1.46
Impact of using diluted share count instead of basic share count for a loss per share
—
0.01
—
—
—
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share
0.42
0.34
0.35
1.47
1.88
Certain income tax related items, net
(15.60
)
—
—
(15.20
)
—
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share
—
1.28
—
—
1.25
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.55
$
0.73
$
2.80
$
4.59
Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
Intangible asset amortization expense
$
8,224
$
11,144
$
8,604
$
35,367
$
47,576
Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization
(627
)
(4,667
)
(2,152
)
(7,844
)
(10,757
)
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
7,597
6,477
6,452
27,523
36,819
Diluted share count
18,211
19,246
18,429
18,692
19,612
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
0.35
$
1.47
$
1.88
Certain income tax related items, net, resulting from:
Luxembourg subsidiaries merger, net
$
(300,908
)
$
—
$
—
$
(300,908
)
$
—
Other income tax rate changes
6,270
—
—
6,270
—
Foreign income tax reserves
10,530
—
—
10,530
—
Certain income tax related items, net
(284,108
)
—
—
(284,108
)
—
Diluted share count
18,211
19,246
18,429
18,692
19,612
Certain income tax related items, net, per diluted share
$
(15.60
)
$
—
$
—
$
(15.20
)
$
—
Calculation of the impact of net litigation settlement loss, net of tax
Net litigation settlement loss
$
—
$
28,000
$
—
$
—
$
28,000
Tax benefit from net litigation settlement loss
—
(3,417
)
—
—
(3,417
)
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax
—
24,583
—
—
24,583
Diluted share count
18,211
19,246
18,429
18,692
19,612
Net litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share
$
—
$
1.28
$
—
$
—
$
1.25
Cash flows from operating activities
$
18,953
$
20,783
$
34,612
$
66,082
$
126,818
Net litigation settlement loss payment
—
—
—
28,000
—
Increase in short-term investments in real estate
4,761
4,330
9,530
16,380
13,025
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities
23,714
25,113
44,142
110,462
139,843
Less: Additions to premises and equipment
(3,029
)
(6,744
)
(1,827
)
(10,514
)
(23,269
)
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment