ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPS)
News

Lenders One Names Michael Kuentz as Chief Executive Officer

08/02/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent  mortgage bankers, announced that Michael Kuentz has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Lenders One by its Board of Directors. Mr. Kuentz previously held the title of President. In his new role, he will assume responsibility for Lenders One’s day-to-day operations and strategic execution as well as continue to lead and manage the cooperative’s sales effort.

Lenders One
Lenders One


“Michael and I have worked closely over these past two years and I could not be more pleased with his promotion,” said Bryan Binder, Lenders One’s outgoing CEO. “The state of our cooperative is extremely strong, and our value proposition and opportunity set are both as attractive as they have been in many years. This strength combined with our incredibly talented management team gives me great confidence that the future of the cooperative has never been brighter and the timing is right for Michael to take the helm.”

“As independent mortgage bankers in today’s environment, it is essential to come together, collaborate on innovation, share resources and reduce expenses,” added Matt Clarke, COO & CFO of Churchill Mortgage and Board Director of Lenders One. “As one of the largest cooperatives of independent mortgage bankers and the market leader in innovation, Lenders One is always looking for new ways to deliver value to our members. Michael has been instrumental in rapidly bringing new ideas and solutions that help our members succeed, and I am highly confident that Michael will continue to be a strong leader both for Lenders One and across the mortgage industry.”

Mr. Kuentz has 20 years of sales and management experience in the mortgage industry and, since joining the cooperative two years ago, has led the Lenders One sales team. During this period, Lenders One has seen exceptional growth, and Mr. Kuentz has played an integral role in helping to deliver creative solutions for the cooperative’s members, preferred vendors and investors.

Prior to joining Lenders One, Mr. Kuentz served in senior roles for Equifax, Inc., including Senior Vice President of Verification Services and Senior Vice President of Mortgage Services. Mr. Kuentz joined Equifax in 2001 as part of its acquisition of Rapid Reporting where he was a partner.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $270 billion of mortgages during 2017, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 

Investor Contact:
Indroneel Chatterjee
Chief Financial Officer
+352-2469-7988
[email protected]		Press Contact:
Britt E. Gottlieb
Senior Manager, Communications
617-728-6118
[email protected]

 

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
