Altra Industrial Motion Corp    AIMC

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP (AIMC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 05:18:20 pm
42.125 USD   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altra Industrial Motion : Ameridrives and Bibby Turboflex introduces a revolutionary high-performance disc couplings

0
08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST
Altra coupling brands have developed the Tri-Bushing™, a unique flex element/blade triangular bushing design that increases the axial capability of high performance flexible disc couplings used in turbomachinery applications.

Ameridrives and Bibby Turboflex, two leading Altra brands, have developed the Tri-Bushing™, a unique flex element/blade triangular bushing design that increases the axial capability of high performance flexible disc couplings used in turbomachinery applications.

Blade failures where the disc material bent around the traditional round bushings.

Flexible couplings for critical equipment must accommodate angular and axial movement due to thermal growth. In steam and gas turbine applications, machinery shafts, casings and piping expand as their temperature increases.

FEA stress comparison of a typical round bushing and a Tri-Bushing™.

When axial deflection is significant, spacers are purposely made short to stretch the coupling statically. As the machines grow toward each other, the coupling is designed to grow into its neutral, relaxed position. In many cases, however, couplings must operate in a compressed mode to handle this movement. Extensive FEA testing has shown that when approaching the axial limit of a disc coupling, while accommodating for angular mis-alignment, the disc packs become highly stressed in the area around the traditional round bushings.

Altra's exclusive, patent-pending, Tri-Bushing design features two straight profiles that significantly reduce and redistribute the stresses that occur around the disc pack bushings.

Traditional round bushings installed on a scalloped flex element/disc pack.

Utilizing this new bushing design can increase a couplings axial capability by more than 33%. Given this significant increase in axial growth capability, in many applications, coupling designers no longer need to upsize their coupling to accommodate this growth. In addition to the cost-saving benefit, lateral vibration problems may be avoided with a smaller coupling.

The new Tri-Bushing design from Altra is now available for use in all new Ameridrives, Bibby Turboflex, TB Wood's and Lamiflex disc couplings. New disc packs with Tri-Bushing technology can also be retrofitted into existing couplings as part of repair or rebuild services performed at various Altra coupling facilities around the world.

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 15:00:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 934 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 66,8 M
Debt 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 20,17
P/E ratio 2019 14,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 1 236 M
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Edmund M. Carpenter Lead Independent Director
Larry P. McPherson Independent Director
James H. Woodward Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP-16.57%1 236
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.85%7 752
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 299
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-12.95%4 758
KRONES AG-4.98%3 970
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.85%3 640
