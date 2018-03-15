Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP (MO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Altria Group : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Altria Group and Philip Morris International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 01:22pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / U.S. markets' slide extended on Wednesday as concerns over a potential trade war with China continues to grow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.00 percent to close at 24,758.12, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 2,749.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.19 percent to close at 7,496.81. President Trump has announced that he plans to use tariffs to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

"There are already fears of policy mistakes and trade protectionism, and when you layer in White House uncertainty those fears grow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, according to MarketWatch. "Will the new people be more protectionist? Right now the economy and earnings are solid, but are we going to make a trade or policy mistake that could slow earnings or lead into a recession that will turn this market over?"

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Altria Group, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MO

Philip Morris International Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PM

Altria Group's stock moved 2.46% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $63.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7,939,601 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 7,972,483 shares. In the last year, Altria Group's shares have traded in a range of 60.01 - 77.79. The stock is currently trading 17.96% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $66.20 is below its 200-day moving average of $66.43. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 12.02. Shares of Altria Group have fallen roughly 2.09 percent in the past month and are down 10.63 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Altria Group, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MO

On Wednesday, shares of Philip Morris recorded a trading volume of 3,287,312 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 5,262,928 shares. The stock ended the day 1.52% lower at 105.61. The stock is currently trading 14.52% below its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 96.66 - 123.55. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $105.15 is below its 200-day moving average of $107.63. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.22. Shares of Philip Morris have gained roughly 2.99 percent in the past month and are down 0.04 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Philip Morris International Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PM

Our Actionable Research on Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
01:22pALTRIA GROUP : Today’s Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Altria Group and Ph..
AC
03/14ALTRIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Cigarettes & Tobacco, Music & Electronics Stores
AQ
03/06Smokers Light Up Less, Alternative Nicotine Delivery Technologies Take Center..
AQ
03/05DAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Mo, dlr, gps, tmk, snv, tco
AQ
03/01ALTRIA : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 6.1% to $0.70 per Common Share
BU
02/27ALTRIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/25ALTRIA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Tennessee (Feb. 25)
AQ
02/21ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21ALTRIA : Director Gerald L. Baliles Announces Decision to Retire from Board of D..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14HOW TO RETIRE TODAY : Beat Rising Costs 
03/14TOP 2 OF 98 DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS : Omega Health By Yield; TransMontaigne For Net G.. 
03/13ALTRIA GROUP : Cash Cow With An Inelastic Product 
03/13ALTRIA : Making Smoking Cool Again? 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 795 M
EBIT 2018 9 804 M
Net income 2018 7 012 M
Debt 2018 11 854 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,12
EV / Sales 2018 6,95x
EV / Sales 2019 6,76x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MO | US02209S1033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 77,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin J. Barrington Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Howard A. Willard Chief Operating Officer
William F. Gifford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-10.63%125 677
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-16.98%56 989
ITC2.47%50 378
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%36 597
KT&G CORP--.--%12 802
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 183
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.