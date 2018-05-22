Log in
ALTURA MINING LTD (AJM)
Altura Mining : Commissioning Update – First Crushed Ore Stockpiled

05/22/2018 | 05:45am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 22 May 2018

COMMISSIONING UPDATE - FIRST CRUSHED ORE

STOCKPILED AT ALTURA LITHIUM PROJECT

  • Crushing circuit commissioning complete on the Altura-owned and operated crushing circuit

  • Crushed Ore is being stockpiled ready for feed into the wet plant

  • Wet plant commissioning now focussing on the HPGR and Ball Mill

  • Over 100,000 tonnes of feed ore mined and ready for processing

  • Demobilisation of construction plant and equipment has commenced

  • Completion of the commissioning phase scheduled for the end of June 2018

  • Altura remains on schedule for first lithium concentrate production in Q2 2018

  • First shipment expected in July 2018

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) is pleased to announce the completion of the first stage of the commissioning for its 100% owned flagship Altura Lithium Project.

Altura's dedicated commissioning team has completed wet commissioning of the crushing circuit and stockpiled, crushed ore is now available to feed into the processing plant.

The entire commissioning phase is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2018 at which time the operation will be ramped up towards full throughput capacity. The Company is working to a timetable which remains on track for first lithium concentrate production in Q2 2018 and first shipment in July 2018.

The key milestones for commissioning the remainder of the plant are as follows:

  • - Main power plant turned on 1 June 2018

  • - HPGR commissioning

  • - Ball Mill commissioning

  • - Dense Media Separation Modules commissioning

  • - Classification circuit

  • - Product upgrade and load out circuits

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street

PO Box Z5369

T +61 8 9488 5100

[email protected]

Perth WA 6000

St. George's Terrace WA 6831

F +61 8 9488 5199

alturamining.com

In conjunction with the commissioning activities that have been occurring over the past few months, site management have been assembling the plant operations and maintenance teams in line with the Owner Operator model that has been adopted.

Altura Managing Director Mr James Brown said:

"The commissioning milestone marks a significant step for the Altura team. We have to remember this was a greenfields site that required the procurement and installation of all site infrastructure. I am very confident of our team's ability to commission a processing plant with both dense media separation and flotation circuits and transform us into a producer."

Further market updates will be provided as the operation moves towards its Stage 1 production target of 220,000 tpa of 6% grade Li2O (see ASX release on 26 September 2016). *

The Board intends to make a Final Investment Decision on the Stage 2 expansion project work before the end of the financial year which, if approved, will provide a continuous workfront for the Stage 1 project team to transition to.

Altura Lithium Crushing Plant

*In accordance with LR 5.19 the Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Ore on the main conveyor leading up to the crushed Ore Bin

Stockpile adjacent to the Crushed Ore Bin ready for feeding into the wet plant

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is building a leading position in the independent supply of lithium raw materials, with a world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora to become Australia's next major hard rock lithium product supplier in 2018. Altura has an experienced in-house team focussed on delivering the Altura Lithium Project into production. The project is the most advanced stage, near-term producing lithium project; coupled with solid offtake partners and a market providing substantial growth opportunities to ensure positive shareholder returns.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898)

Paul Mantell, Executive Director on (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953)

Citadel-MAGNUS

Disclaimer

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 03:44:04 UTC
