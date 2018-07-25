Altura Mining : First Lithium Concentrate Produced at Altura Lithium Mine

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 25 July 2018

FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PRODUCED

AT THE ALTURA LITHIUM MINE

■ Lithium concentrate produced 16 months after breaking ground

■ Commissioning process near completion, production ramp-up underway

■ Focus now on delivery of first commercial shipment of SC6 spodumene concentrate

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) is pleased to announce that it has made the transition from developer to miner after producing the first batch of lithium concentrate from its flagship 100% owned Altura Lithium Project.

The Company-making milestone comes 16 months since first ground was broken at Pilgangoora in mid-March 2017. Altura has been further encouraged by on-site testing of the first production batch by laboratory operator Intertek. The results have shown a concentrate product grade exceeding the industry benchmark SC6 concentrate specifications and fits comfortably within those required by the Company's offtake agreements. Further plant optimisation will occur as production is ramped up in coming months.

Following the commencement of crushing operations in May, Altura has been working through the final commissioning stages to progress the first delivery of lithium concentrate. Offtake partner Lionergy will receive the first shipment of lithium concentrate aimed at a shipping window next month. Lionergy has also indicated it would like to receive as much as possible of the 100ktpa minimum supply allocation under the Binding Offtake Agreement (BOA) as production at Pilgangoora ramps up in H2 2018.

At full production the processing plant will produce 220,000 tonnes per annum of 6% lithium concentrate that will feed into the electric vehicle and static storage lithium battery market. A Definitive Feasibility Study was delivered in April (see ASX announcement 30 April 2018) on a Stage 2 duplication of the processing plant to produce 440,000tpa of lithium concentrate which showed robust economics including an internal rate of return of 63% and a 2.3-year payback. *

Managing Director James Brown said the first production milestone was a testament to the Company and all the individuals involved.

"We have always worked to a stringent and aggressive timetable with this project. As with any development, there are obstacles which occur, however the entire team has worked tirelessly to be in the position we are in today, where we are in sight of delivering our first shipment of concentrate.

"Our focus now is to ramp-up production to full capacity over coming 6 months and then we can turn our attention to the expansion project. This is a very exciting time to be an Altura shareholder."

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street PO Box Z5369 T +61 8 9488 5100 [email protected] Perth WA 6000 St. George's Terrace WA 6831 F +61 8 9488 5199 alturamining.com

Altura Mining Limited - ASX Announcement - 25 July 2018

* The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Altura Lithium Spodumene Concentrate

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898) Paul Mantell, Executive Director on (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953) Citadel-MAGNUS

Page 2 of 2