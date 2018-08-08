Altura Mining : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 8 August 2018

FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE HITS THE ROAD FOR PORT HEDLAND

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) is pleased to announce it has started trucking lithium spodumene concentrate from the Altura Lithium Mine to Port Hedland in readiness for the first shipment.

The trucking comes less than a fortnight after Altura reported first production from its flagship 100%-owned project (see ASX release on 25 July 2018) and completes yet another important milestone in the project's development to place Altura as one of the significant lithium spodumene producers in the world.

Qube Logistics, who are responsible for all logistics from mine to port, have started hauling the product which is being stockpiled at its purpose-built storage facility in Wedgefield, Port Hedland. The storage facility has a capacity of 40,000 tonnes with Altura presently having rights to 30,000 tonnes. At full production levels (Stage 1) Qube will manage the haulage of approximately 18,000 tonnes per month to Port Hedland using a combined fleet of single and double road trains.

Altura's Managing Director James Brown said the start of haulage was another important step for the Company. "We will continue to focus on working towards this first shipment and subsequent shipments for the remainder of 2018. We remain fully focussed on the ramp-up, so we can get the project operating at its optimum level as soon as possible."

Lithium Spodumene Concentrate Stockpile at the Altura Lithium Mine Site

Inside the Qube Storage Facility in Wedgefield, Port Hedland

AMEC Investor Briefing - Saturday 25 August 2018

Altura is further pleased to advise that it will be presenting at the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) Western Australian Investor Briefing to be held on Saturday 25 August 2018 in Perth.

Mr Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting on behalf of the Company, and shareholders are welcome to attend.

Invitation to AMEC Investor Briefing Saturday 25 August 2018

Altura Mining will be presenting at the upcoming Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) Investor Briefing in Perth on Saturday 25 August. As a valued shareholder we would like to invite you to attend and hear an update on our company plus other listed exploration and mining companies.

This event will also provide the opportunity for you to personally interact with the presenters and other investors.

Date: Saturday 25 August 2018 Time: 9 am - 12:30pm Registrations from 8:30am Venue: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel 707 Wellington Street, Perth

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

