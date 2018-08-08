Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Altura Mining Ltd    AJM   AU000000AJM9

ALTURA MINING LTD (AJM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altura Mining : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 05:02am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 8 August 2018

FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE HITS THE ROAD FOR PORT HEDLAND

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) is pleased to announce it has started trucking lithium spodumene concentrate from the Altura Lithium Mine to Port Hedland in readiness for the first shipment.

The trucking comes less than a fortnight after Altura reported first production from its flagship 100%-owned project (see ASX release on 25 July 2018) and completes yet another important milestone in the project's development to place Altura as one of the significant lithium spodumene producers in the world.

Qube Logistics, who are responsible for all logistics from mine to port, have started hauling the product which is being stockpiled at its purpose-built storage facility in Wedgefield, Port Hedland. The storage facility has a capacity of 40,000 tonnes with Altura presently having rights to 30,000 tonnes. At full production levels (Stage 1) Qube will manage the haulage of approximately 18,000 tonnes per month to Port Hedland using a combined fleet of single and double road trains.

Altura's Managing Director James Brown said the start of haulage was another important step for the Company. "We will continue to focus on working towards this first shipment and subsequent shipments for the remainder of 2018. We remain fully focussed on the ramp-up, so we can get the project operating at its optimum level as soon as possible."

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street

PO Box Z5369

T +61 8 9488 5100

[email protected]

Perth WA 6000

St. George's Terrace WA 6831

F +61 8 9488 5199

alturamining.com

Lithium Spodumene Concentrate Stockpile at the Altura Lithium Mine Site

Inside the Qube Storage Facility in Wedgefield, Port Hedland

AMEC Investor Briefing - Saturday 25 August 2018

Altura is further pleased to advise that it will be presenting at the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) Western Australian Investor Briefing to be held on Saturday 25 August 2018 in Perth.

Mr Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting on behalf of the Company, and shareholders are welcome to attend.

Please see the invitation details below.

Invitation to AMEC Investor Briefing Saturday 25 August 2018

Dear Shareholder

Altura Mining will be presenting at the upcoming Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) Investor Briefing in Perth on Saturday 25 August. As a valued shareholder we would like to invite you to attend and hear an update on our company plus other listed exploration and mining companies.

This event will also provide the opportunity for you to personally interact with the presenters and other investors.

Event Details:

Date:

Saturday 25 August 2018

Time:

9 am - 12:30pm

Registrations from 8:30am

Venue:

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel

707 Wellington Street, Perth

This event is FREE, however seats are strictly limited.

Click Here to Register Now

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898)

Paul Mantell, Executive Director on (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953) Citadel-MAGNUS

Disclaimer

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTURA MINING LTD
05:02aALTURA MINING : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
07/31ALTURA MINING : delivers first lithium concentrate at Pilgangoora
AQ
07/26ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report June 2018
AQ
07/26ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - First Lithium Concentrate Produced at Altura Lithium M..
AQ
07/25ALTURA MINING : First Lithium Concentrate Produced at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
07/24ALTURA MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report – June 2018
PU
06/21ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Commissioning and First Shipment Update
AQ
06/18ALTURA MINING : Commissioning and First Shipment Update
PU
06/04ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Resource and Reserve boost adds years to Lithium Proje..
AQ
05/22Lithium Power International Limited - Update Argentine lithium sale
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/19IT'S ELECTRIC : Key Growth Investing Trends To Watch 
05/31LITHIUM INVESTING : Production Remains Concentrated Despite Significant Rise In .. 
05/29Tesla Sees An Undersupply Of Lithium, But Why Don't You? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 10,1 M
EBIT 2018 -5,31 M
Net income 2018 -2,00 M
Debt 2018 107 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,29
EV / Sales 2018 59,3x
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
Capitalization 491 M
Chart ALTURA MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Altura Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTURA MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Stuart Brown Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Chris Evans Chief Operating Officer
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
Beng Teik Kuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul K. Mantell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTURA MINING LTD-31.65%363
BHP BILLITON PLC13.27%127 369
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.32%127 369
RIO TINTO0.51%90 316
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.60%90 316
ANGLO AMERICAN12.05%30 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.