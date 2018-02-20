Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Altura Mining Ltd    AJM   AU000000AJM9

ALTURA MINING LTD (AJM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Altura Mining : Project Update – Altura Eyes Commissioning Phase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:06am CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 20 February 2018

PROJECT UPDATE - ALTURA EYES COMMISSIONING PHASE

  • Commissioning of the crushing circuit scheduled for March, with the wet plant following in April/May

  • Altura to adopt owner-operator model for the processing plant

  • Key personnel for process plant operation already recruited, ongoing campaign for remainder of staff

  • Only minimal delays caused by recent heavy rainfall. Introduction of night-shift in coming weeks to protect against further inclement weather

  • The Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for duplicating the output of the processing plant is well advanced and remains on track for completion in April 2018

Altura Mining Limited (ASX Code: AJM) ("Altura" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it in the coming weeks it expects to enter the pivotal process plant commissioning phase as it continues to move toward first production from its flagship Altura Lithium Project in the Pilbara.

With construction and development now at an advanced stage, Altura has appointed a Commissioning Manager to oversee the final stages and drive the commissioning plan in conjunction with project teams and construction partner Civmec. The crushing circuit is scheduled to commence commissioning in March, with the wet plant to follow in April/May, including both the Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Flotation circuits.

The recent progress has kept Altura on-track to meet its target of first lithium concentrate sales in Q2 2018.

In other plant development milestones, the majority of steel fabrication is complete and on-site, electrical installation works have commenced, the high pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) mechanical installation has been complete and 50% of conveyors are in place.

Process Plant Owner-Operator Model

Following a detailed review process, the Altura Board has chosen to adopt an owner-operator model for the process plant, rather than use a contractor. The Board felt the Company was better placed to recruit its own specialist team, some of whom are already in place, and maintain tighter control over the intellectual property regarding the operation of the plant.

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street

PO Box Z5369

T +61 8 9488 5100

[email protected]

Perth WA 6000

St. George's Terrace WA 6831

F +61 8 9488 5199

alturamining.com

The Operations team has commenced recruiting and already been successful in filling key roles, including securing a highly experienced Processing Manager (25 years minerals processing experience, including five years in lithium), a Processing Superintendent (20 years' experience in minerals processing and the operation of wet and dry plants) and a Maintenance Superintendent (25 years' experience in maintaining processing plants in Australia and internationally, including dense media and flotation).

Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility Study

The Definitive Feasibility Study for duplicating the current forecasted output of the processing plant to 440,000 tonnes per annum, (see announcement 13 November 2017) is well advanced and remains on target for completion in April 2018.

A number of key milestones have been achieved, including confirmation of the location of the second stage plant. The design of the second stage plant, where required, has also commenced.

The Company has also commenced a revised mining schedule to support the upgraded production target.

Altura Managing Director James Brown said the operations team had risen to the challenge of the aggressive timetable set in place just 12 months ago.

"It is a testament to the hard work of the entire team that we now have the commissioning phase clearly in sight and taking this project to near term production from a greenfields site. This has been especially pleasing given some of the recent weather events in the Pilbara, where we only experienced minor delays and, importantly, no damage. Shortly we will be starting a night shift roster to provide protection in the event of further heavy rain."

"Additionally, the DFS is also progressing well and will allow us as a Company to strengthen both the project fundamentals and the revenue which will be generated moving forward."

"It was also pleasing to have internationally-recognised lithium expert Joe Lowry from Global Lithium visit our site recently. Following a comprehensive tour of the camp, mining area and processing plant, he was impressed with the progress and keen to see the project coming on line in June 2018."

(L-R) Altura's Registered Manager Phil Robinson, Global Lithium's Joe Lowry and Emily Hersh, and Altura Chief Operating Officer Chris Evans

Secondary Screening Building mechanically complete

HPGR Feed conveyor head truss

Altura Lithium Project, January 2018

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is building a leading position in the independent supply of lithium raw materials, with a world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora to become Australia's next major hard rock lithium product supplier in 2018. Altura has an experienced in-house team focussed on delivering the Altura Lithium Project into production. The project is the most advanced stage, near-term producing lithium project; coupled with solid offtake partners and a market providing substantial growth opportunities to ensure positive shareholder returns.

For further information, please visit www.alturamining.com or phone:

Company:

Media:

James Brown, Managing Director +61 (0)427 988 898

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Paul Mantell, Executive Director +61 (0)418 727 460

Citadel- MAGNUS

+61 8 6160 4900

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 00:05:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTURA MINING LTD
01:06aALTURA MINING : Project Update – Altura Eyes Commissioning Phase
PU
02/12ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice Under section 708A (5) (e) of the Cor..
AQ
02/08ALTURA MINING : Cleansing Statement – Section 708A Notice
PU
01/31ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report - December 2017
AQ
01/29ALTURA MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report – December 2017
PU
01/16ALTURA MINING : Lithium carbonate conversion success
AQ
01/16ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice Under section 708A (5) (e) of the Cor..
AQ
01/16ALTURA MINING : Cleansing Statement – Section 708A Notice
PU
01/16ALTURA MINING : Lithium Carbonate Conversion Success
PU
01/12ALTURA MINING : Plant construction and development of the altura lithium project..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/07AIS Resources Is Racing Towards Lithium Production In Northern Argentina 
01/28Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2017 
01/12Three Brine Lithium Developers Picked Following A Relative Value Analysis 
01/09Make Your Own High-Risk/High-Reward Lithium ETF 
01/09Top 5 Stock Picks To Consider For 2018 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 14,5 M
EBIT 2018 -7,80 M
Net income 2018 3,00 M
Debt 2018 97,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 61,67
P/E ratio 2019 7,96
EV / Sales 2018 53,0x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capitalization 672 M
Chart ALTURA MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Altura Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AJM | AU000000AJM9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALTURA MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Stuart Brown Managing Director & Director
Chris Evans Chief Operating Officer
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
Beng Teik Kuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul K. Mantell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTURA MINING LTD-6.33%536
BHP BILLITON PLC4.96%127 112
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.15%127 112
RIO TINTO4.66%104 062
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.28%104 062
ANGLO AMERICAN11.39%33 931
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.