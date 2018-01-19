Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AMA Group Ltd    AMA   AU000000AMA8

AMA GROUP LTD (AMA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AMA : Company Update - AMA conclusion of takeover of ASGL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:24am CET

19 January 2018

COMPANY UPDATE

OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID FOR AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS GROUP LIMITED SHARES

AMA Group Limited (AMA) (ASX code: AMA) wishes to advise that it today completed the process for the compulsory acquisition of 100% of the shares in Automotive Solutions Group Limited (ASGL) (ASX code: 4WD).

AMA would like to thank Ken Carr and the Board of ASGL for their co-operation during this process.

ASGL will be delisted from the ASX as of close of business today.

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary AMA Group Limited

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

34 Gilbert Park Drive, Knoxfield, Victoria, 3180 Australia www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

AMA Group Limited published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:24:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMA GROUP LTD
07:24a AMA : Company Update - AMA conclusion of takeover of ASGL
02:04a AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20180119
01/12 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20180112
01/11 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20180111
01/09 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20180109
01/02 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20180103
01/02 AMA : Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions ASGL
2017 AMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
2017 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20171221
2017 AMA : Change in substantial holding from AMA 20171218
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 475 M
EBIT 2018 35,8 M
Net income 2018 24,3 M
Debt 2018 14,7 M
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 25,00
P/E ratio 2019 19,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart AMA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AMA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AMA | AU000000AMA8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,21  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond McGregor Malone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ray Smith-Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Robertson Non-Executive Director
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMA GROUP LTD1.92%442
CONTINENTAL9.00%59 703
DENSO CORP2.05%51 415
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.11%24 606
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%23 076
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.4.13%20 867
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.