AMA : Company Update - AMA conclusion of takeover of ASGL

19 January 2018
COMPANY UPDATE
OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID FOR AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS GROUP LIMITED SHARES
AMA Group Limited (AMA) (ASX code: AMA) wishes to advise that it today completed the process for the compulsory acquisition of 100% of the shares in Automotive Solutions Group Limited (ASGL) (ASX code: 4WD).
AMA would like to thank Ken Carr and the Board of ASGL for their co-operation during this process.
ASGL will be delisted from the ASX as of close of business today.
Terri Bakos
Company Secretary AMA Group Limited
AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)
34 Gilbert Park Drive, Knoxfield, Victoria, 3180 Australia www.amagroupltd.com
Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168
AMA Group Limited published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:24:10 UTC.