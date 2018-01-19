AMA : Company Update - AMA conclusion of takeover of ASGL

19 January 2018

COMPANY UPDATE

OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID FOR AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS GROUP LIMITED SHARES

AMA Group Limited (AMA) (ASX code: AMA) wishes to advise that it today completed the process for the compulsory acquisition of 100% of the shares in Automotive Solutions Group Limited (ASGL) (ASX code: 4WD).

AMA would like to thank Ken Carr and the Board of ASGL for their co-operation during this process.

ASGL will be delisted from the ASX as of close of business today.

