AMA GROUP LTD (AMA)

AMA GROUP LTD (AMA)
News 
News

AMA : Final Director's Interest Notice

08/07/2018 | 03:46am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of Entity:

AMA Group Limited

(ASX:AMA)

ACN:

113 883 560

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director:

Hugh Robertson

Date of Last Notice:

30th August 2016

Date That Director Ceased to be Director:

3rd August 2018

Part 1 - Director's Relevant Interests in Securities of Which the Director is the Registered Holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number

Class of Securities

Nil

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's Relevant Interests in Securities of Which the Director is not the Registered

Note:

Holder

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of Holder & Nature of Interest:

Number

Class of Securities

Director Related Entity - Bungeeltap Pty Ltd Spouse - Brigid Robertson

250,000 30,000

Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's Interests in Contracts

Detail of Contract:

N/A

Nature of Interest:

N/A

Name of Registered Holder:

(if issued securities)

N/A

No. and Class of Securities to Which Interest Relates:

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 01:45:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 491 M
EBIT 2018 37,0 M
Net income 2018 20,4 M
Debt 2018 26,1 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 22,90
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart AMA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AMA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,24  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond McGregor Malone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ray Smith-Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Director
Leath Nicholson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMA GROUP LTD-3.85%377
CONTINENTAL-18.04%42 665
DENSO CORP-20.25%39 305
APTIV16.06%25 389
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.82%20 769
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 472
