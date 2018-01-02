Log in
AMA : Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions ASGL

01/02/2018 | 01:44am CET

2 January 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sirs,

Off-Market Takeover Bid by AMA Group Limited for Automotive Solutions Group Limited

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

On behalf of AMA, we enclose a notice pursuant to Section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the status of the Defeating Conditions set out in Section 6 of the Replacement Bidder's Statement dated 10 November 2017 (Notice).

At the date of the Notice, AMA's voting power in ASGL is 92.05 %, so far as AMA is aware.

A letter containing the Notice was provided to ASGL on the date of the Notice in accordance with Section 630(5) of the Act.

Yours faithfully

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary AMA Group Limited

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

34 Gilbert Park Drive, Knoxfield, Victoria, 3180 Australia www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Section 630(3)

NOTICE OF STATUS OF DEFEATING CONDITIONSTO:

Automotive Solutions Group Limited (ACN 613 474 089) (ASGL); and

ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691)

This is a notice given by AMA Group Limited ACN 113 883 560 (AMA) in relation to the offers dated 17 November 2017 made under its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in ASGL that AMA does not already own (Offer) pursuant to its replacement bidder's statement dated 10 November 2017 as amended by the second supplementary bidder's statement dated 24 November 2017 and the third supplementary bidder's statement dated 11 December 2017 (Bidder's Statement).

In accordance with section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), AMA gives notice that:

  • 1. the Offer and all contracts resulting from acceptance of the Offer are free from the Defeating Conditions contained in Section 6 of the Bidder's Statement (the outstanding Defeating Conditions having been waived by AMA by notice to the ASX and ASGL on 8 December 2017); and

  • 2. as at 9 am on 2 January 2018, AMA's voting power in ASGL was 92.05%, so far as AMA is aware.

Dated: 2 January 2018

___________________ Terri Bakos

Company Secretary AMA Group Limited

AMA Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 00:44:08 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 465 M
EBIT 2018 36,3 M
Net income 2018 25,1 M
Debt 2018 1,33 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 20,66
P/E ratio 2019 17,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart AMA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AMA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AMA | AU000000AMA8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,21  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond McGregor Malone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ray Smith-Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Robertson Non-Executive Director
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMA GROUP LTD5.58%418
CONTINENTAL22.51%54 024
DENSO CORP0.00%47 651
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%24 014
APTIV PLC0.00%22 745
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%20 545
