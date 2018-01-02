AMA : Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions ASGL

2 January 2018

Off-Market Takeover Bid by AMA Group Limited for Automotive Solutions Group Limited

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

On behalf of AMA, we enclose a notice pursuant to Section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the status of the Defeating Conditions set out in Section 6 of the Replacement Bidder's Statement dated 10 November 2017 (Notice).

At the date of the Notice, AMA's voting power in ASGL is 92.05 %, so far as AMA is aware.

A letter containing the Notice was provided to ASGL on the date of the Notice in accordance with Section 630(5) of the Act.

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Section 630(3)

NOTICE OF STATUS OF DEFEATING CONDITIONSTO:

Automotive Solutions Group Limited (ACN 613 474 089) (ASGL); and

ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691)

This is a notice given by AMA Group Limited ACN 113 883 560 (AMA) in relation to the offers dated 17 November 2017 made under its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in ASGL that AMA does not already own (Offer) pursuant to its replacement bidder's statement dated 10 November 2017 as amended by the second supplementary bidder's statement dated 24 November 2017 and the third supplementary bidder's statement dated 11 December 2017 (Bidder's Statement).

In accordance with section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), AMA gives notice that:

1. the Offer and all contracts resulting from acceptance of the Offer are free from the Defeating Conditions contained in Section 6 of the Bidder's Statement (the outstanding Defeating Conditions having been waived by AMA by notice to the ASX and ASGL on 8 December 2017); and

2. as at 9 am on 2 January 2018, AMA's voting power in ASGL was 92.05%, so far as AMA is aware.

Dated: 2 January 2018

___________________ Terri Bakos

Company Secretary AMA Group Limited