AMA : Resignation of Non-Executive Director

3 August 2018

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) advises that Mr Hugh Robertson has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of AMA Group Limited.

The Board wish to thank Mr Robertson for his significant contribution to the Company since joining the Group in 2015.

The Board is in discussion with a potential high calibre Independent Director and shall advise the market in due course.

For and on behalf of the Board

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary

