AMA GROUP LTD
News 
official Publications

AMA : Resignation of Non-Executive Director

08/03/2018 | 04:36am CEST

3 August 2018

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) advises that Mr Hugh Robertson has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of AMA Group Limited.

The Board wish to thank Mr Robertson for his significant contribution to the Company since joining the Group in 2015.

The Board is in discussion with a potential high calibre Independent Director and shall advise the market in due course.

For and on behalf of the Board

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

Level 7,420 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 Australia www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 02:35:05 UTC
