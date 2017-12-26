Amada : Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating (33KB)

Log in
12/26/2017 | 03:29am CET

December 26, 2017 (1/1)

Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (President: Tsutomu Isobe) is pleased to announce that we have received the credit rating from the Rating and Investment Information, Inc. as follows.

Notice

Rating company

Issuer rating

Rating outlook

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A+ (New)

Stable

Regarding the above-mentioned rating, please refer to the news release published by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Website:https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Office of the President

200 Ishida, Isehara, Kanagawa, 259-1196 Japan

URL:http://www.amadaholdings.co.jp/en/

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:29:03 UTC.

