Amada : Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating (33KB)

December 26, 2017 (1/1)

Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (President: Tsutomu Isobe) is pleased to announce that we have received the credit rating from the Rating and Investment Information, Inc. as follows.

Notice

Rating company Issuer rating Rating outlook Rating and Investment Information, Inc. A+ (New) Stable

Regarding the above-mentioned rating, please refer to the news release published by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Website:https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Office of the President

200 Ishida, Isehara, Kanagawa, 259-1196 Japan

URL:http://www.amadaholdings.co.jp/en/