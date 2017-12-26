Amada : Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating (33KB)

December 26, 2017 (1/1)
Announcement concerning new acquisition of credit rating
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (President: Tsutomu Isobe) is pleased to announce that we have received the credit rating from the Rating and Investment Information, Inc. as follows.
Notice
|
Rating company
|
Issuer rating
|
Rating outlook
|
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
|
A+ (New)
|
Stable
Regarding the above-mentioned rating, please refer to the news release published by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
Website:https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Office of the President
200 Ishida, Isehara, Kanagawa, 259-1196 Japan
URL:http://www.amadaholdings.co.jp/en/
Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:29:03 UTC.