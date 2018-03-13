Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Amadeus FiRe AG    AAD   DE0005093108

AMADEUS FIRE AG (AAD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Correction of a release from 13.03.2018, 08:00 CET/CEST - Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:30am CET


DGAP-Media / 13.03.2018 / 08:26

Press Release

Frankfurt/Main, 13 March 2018. Amadeus FiRe confirms the preliminary results for fiscal year 2017.

In fiscal year 2017 the Amadeus FiRe group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 184.5m (prior year EUR 173.3m), an increase of 6.5% year-on-year. Sales improved in temporary staffing, permanent placement and training. Interim and project management saw a slight decrease. The 2017 financial year contained three fewer billable days than the previous year. This had a negative effect on full-year sales, gross profit and earnings of around EUR -1.5 million.

Gross profit grew by 6.7% to EUR 82.5m (prior year EUR 75.8m). The gross profit margin rose from 43.8% to 44.7% due to an increasing share in sales of the high-margin services permanent placement and training.

The selling and administrative expenses accumulated EUR 50.4m after EUR 46.0m in prior year. Mainly the increase of EUR4.4m derived from personnel expenditures in operations and coherent staff-related expenses.

Amadeus FiRe group's earnings before interest, tax and goodwill amortisation (EBITA) amounted to EUR 32.3m (prior year EUR 30.0m), an increase of 7.6%. EBITA margin improved to 17.5% (prior year 17.3%). Despite the profit impact following less billable days, 2017 was the most successful year in the history of the Amadeus FiRe group.

The Amadeus FiRe group generated a consolidated profit after minority interests of EUR 20.6m. Previous year's level of 19.0m hence was exceeded by 8.3%.

Earnings per share were EUR 3.96 for fiscal year 2017 (prior year EUR 3.66) in relation to the profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders.

As in previous years management board and supervisory board will propose this year to the AGM on 24 May 2017 to distribute the group's total amount of net earnings after minorities for 2017. The corresponding dividend proposal will be EUR 3.96 per share (prior year's dividend: EUR 3.66).

The annual report 2017 will be published on 28 March 2018 on the Amadeus FiRe website (www.amadeus-fire.de).

Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan H. Wessling
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-186
[email protected]



End of Media Release

Issuer: Amadeus FiRe AG
Key word(s): Services

13.03.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Darmstädter Landstr. 116
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

663289  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMADEUS FIRE AG
08:30aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 13.03.2 : 00 CET/CEST - Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figu..
EQ
08:05aAMADEUS FIRE AG : Final figures for fiscal year 2017
EQ
03/02AMADEUS FIRE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
02/08AMADEUS FIRE AG : Preliminary results for fiscal year 2017
EQ
2017AMADEUS FIRE AG : Quarterly report for the first nine months of 2017
EQ
2017AMADEUS FIRE AG : Supervisory board settles succession plan for the management b..
EQ
2017AMADEUS FIRE AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2017AMADEUS FIRE AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2017DGAP-NEWS : Amadeus FiRe AG: half year results 2017
AQ
2017AMADEUS FIRE AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 183 M
EBIT 2017 31,7 M
Net income 2017 20,3 M
Finance 2017 40,2 M
Yield 2017 4,49%
P/E ratio 2017 22,25
P/E ratio 2018 20,47
EV / Sales 2017 2,25x
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart AMADEUS FIRE AG
Duration : Period :
Amadeus FiRe AG Technical Analysis Chart | AAD | DE0005093108 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS FIRE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 84,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Haas Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Groß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert von Wülfing Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut van der Straeten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael C. Wisser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS FIRE AG12.68%558
RANDSTAD11.36%12 872
ADECCO GROUP-5.57%12 665
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-4.56%8 096
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL6.84%7 585
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.40%5 998
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.