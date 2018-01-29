Amadeus IT : BCD Travel renews Amadeus multi-year distribution agreement

Amadeus today announced the renewal of a multi-year global distribution agreement with BCD Travel. As a result of this agreement, BCD Travel will have access to extensive travel content on Amadeus.

The deal strengthens the two companies' relationship as long-term partners. BCD Travel's clients operating across 23 countries around the globe will benefit from cutting edge technology including Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Ticket Changer and Amadeus Master Pricer.

'BCD Travel is a leading international travel management company, and we are proud to renew our partnership with BCD Travel. The extensive travel content brings great value to BCD, as Amadeus is the most efficient platform to bring all this content together to offer a better service to customers and power smarter business travel,' said Rajiv Rajian, EVP, Business Travel, Amadeus.

Rose Stratford, EVP, Global Supplier Relations & Strategic Sourcing, BCD Travel said: 'We aim to bring the best service and most extensive choice to our customers. Working with Amadeus plays a key role in helping us to achieve this. Amadeus' support continues to be a crucial part of our growth strategy in coming years, and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future.'