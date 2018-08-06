AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brian Robinson, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced the appointment of Brian Robinson, M.D. as senior vice president, medical affairs, reporting into Julie Krop, M.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president, development. In collaboration with Dr. Krop, he will oversee the medical affairs strategy for the company’s innovative marketed products and the pre-launch efforts for bremelanotide, as well as continue to build the medical affairs department.



“Brian’s scientific and clinical experience will help further our commitment to support the healthcare providers we serve with education and scientific/medical information,” said Dr. Krop. “He joins AMAG at an important time as we continue to shape our women’s health business and prepare to launch new products. His proven ability to lead teams will be integral to the company as we evolve our medical communication strategy and research agenda to support our drugs in development and innovative marketed products.”

Dr. Robinson has more than 15 years of medical affairs experience in both large and small pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and is skilled at conceiving, designing and synthesizing a variety of strategies to support product launches, lifecycle management, physician and customer engagement and publication plans across various therapeutic areas. Most recently he served as vice president, medical affairs for bluebird bio where he built and led the medical affairs organization in preparation for their launch of gene therapy products for severe genetic diseases. Prior to bluebird bio, Dr. Robinson served as global medical director, hemophilia at Biogen where he led medical strategy for product development and commercialization for the hemophilia business.

Dr. Robinson holds a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from Yale University. He trained in otolaryngology at Tufts New England Medical Center and did a post-doctoral fellowship in molecular biology and biochemical research at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Inducement Equity Awards

In connection with Dr. Robinson entering into employment with AMAG, the Board of Directors of AMAG approved inducement awards to Dr. Robinson of (i) an option to purchase 40,000 shares of common stock and (ii) 20,000 restricted stock units. The option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of AMAG's common stock on the grant date and will be exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date. The option will have a ten-year term and be subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option will be granted. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be subject to the restricted stock unit agreement pursuant to which the restricted stock units will be granted. These equity awards will be granted without stockholder approval as inducements material to Dr. Robinson entering into employment with AMAG in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. In addition, AMAG seeks to collaborate on and acquire promising therapies at various stages of development, and advance them through the clinical and regulatory process to deliver new treatment options to patients. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding Dr. Robinson’s responsibilities at AMAG related to the company’s medical affairs department and strategy; beliefs that Dr. Robinson’s scientific and clinical experience will help further AMAG’s commitment to support healthcare providers; and beliefs that Dr. Robinson’s ability to lead teams will be integral to AMAG are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those identified in AMAG’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including AMAG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

AMAG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Contacts:

Media:

Rushmie Nofsinger

Executive Director, Corporate Communications & Alliance Engagement

617-498-3332

Investors:

Christi Waarich

Associate Director, Investor Relations

617-498-7638