News Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

WALTHAM, Mass., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced that its second quarter 2018 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 2, 2018 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: (877) 412-6083
International Dial-in Number: (702) 495-1202
Conference ID: 2757556

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2757556

A telephone replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on August 2, 2018 through midnight on August 9, 2018.

The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering important therapeutics, conducting clinical research in areas of unmet need and creating education and support programs for the patients and families we serve. Our currently marketed products support the health of patients in the areas of maternal and women’s health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Through CBR®, we also help families to preserve newborn stem cells, which are used today in transplant medicine for certain cancers and blood, immune and metabolic disorders, and have the potential to play a valuable role in the ongoing development of regenerative medicine. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CBR® is a registered trademark of Cbr Systems, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Christi Waarich
Associate Director, Investor Relations
617-498-7638

© GlobeNewswire 2018
