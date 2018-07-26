Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon Earnings : What to Watch

07/26/2018 | 12:15pm CEST

By Laura Stevens

Amazon.com Inc. is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts polled by FactSet on average expect Amazon to earn $2.48 a share, compared with 40 cents a share a year ago. The company forecast an operating income range between $1.1 billion and $1.9 billion, compared with $628 million a year ago.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts on average project quarterly revenue of $53.37 billion, compared with $37.95 billion a year ago. Amazon said it expects sales of between $51 billion and $54 billion for the quarter, which includes growth from its acquisition of grocery-store chain Whole Foods.

BLOCKBUSTER YEAR: Analysts are high on Amazon -- so high, they're largely expecting the company to surprise with an even better forecast for the year. "The growing contribution of Amazon's growing high-margin businesses suggest Amazon can continue to invest at record levels while delivering upward revisions," writes Morgan Stanley analysts. The second quarter also tends to be more profitable than the third quarter, during which the company invests heavily on staffing up for the holidays. If a good quarter sends Amazon's stock significantly higher, it could push its market value past Apple Inc.'s to become the most valuable company in the world.

WHOLE FOODS: Amazon's physical stores segment, comprised primarily of Whole Foods, is expected to do well again this quarter. Deutsche Bank analysts predict a 17% increase year-over-year in revenue as the grocery chain continues to boost sales. Amazon rolled out Prime benefits to Whole Foods in the quarter, saying it was the most important launch since Prime Video in 2011. Second-quarter results should offer an insight into the launch's success.

PRIME DAY: Executives may share color on Prime Day, the company's annual marketing event in July that tends to surpass Black Friday in sales. This year, the company got off to a rocky start, with users around the world reporting problems accessing the site. Still, SunTrust analysts estimate the company earned more than $4 billion in sales during the 36-hour event. "The growing popularity of Prime Day globally highlights the company's broadening moat and deeply loyal customer base of 100M+ Prime members," the analysts add. While the sales fall into third-quarter results, it's likely to be a topic on the call.

DELIVERIES: Expect analysts to ask about Amazon's delivery plans. The company in June announced it was launching a new program to sign up entrepreneurs to form companies to deliver its packages. But more pressing are concerns that President Donald Trump has been pushing the U.S. Postal Service to increase rates, particularly for Amazon. He tweeted about that topic this week, calling the quasigovernmental agency Amazon's "delivery boy." Higher rates would result in a big uptick in costs.

Write to Laura Stevens at [email protected]

