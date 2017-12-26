Amazon com : Celebrates Biggest Holiday; More Than Four Million People Trialed Prime In One Week Alone This Season
12/26/2017 | 03:16pm CET
Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were the #1 and #2
top-selling products across all categories on Amazon
Items shipped with FREE One-Day Shipping or FREE Same-Day Delivery or
Ultra-Fast Delivery with Prime Now more than doubled this holiday season
Small businesses and entrepreneurs had a record-breaking season with
more than one billion items ordered worldwide
(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon celebrated its biggest holiday season with
customers all around the world shopping at record levels. Prime
membership continued to grow this holiday – in fact, in one week alone,
more than four million people started Prime free trials or began paid
memberships, to benefit from free two-day, one-day or same-day shipping,
in addition to ultra-fast one and two hour delivery with Prime Now.
Customers shopped from hundreds of millions of products, including a
vast selection from small businesses and entrepreneurs. More than one
billion items were ordered from small businesses and entrepreneurs
worldwide this season – and over just five days, from Thanksgiving
through Cyber Monday, nearly 140 million items were ordered from small
businesses and entrepreneurs. Amazon Devices also had its best holiday
yet, with tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices sold worldwide. Echo
Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were not only the
top-selling Amazon devices this holiday season, but they were also the
best-selling products from any manufacturer in any category across all
of Amazon.
“Since Day One we have obsessed over what we believe our customers care
about – incredible deals and low prices, fast and free shipping, and a
wide selection of top products – and we continue to provide all three,
all the time. We’re excited that people continued to join Prime this
holiday, to take advantage of more fast and free shipping options plus
new convenient delivery like Amazon Key, as well as early access to
Lightning Deals and unlimited streaming of TV shows and movies,
including Prime Originals and more,” stated Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide
Consumer. “Thank you to the millions of customers and hundreds of
thousands of Amazon employees all around the world who made this holiday
better than ever before. We look forward to another great year ahead.”
Amazon Devices and Alexa
It was a record holiday shopping season for Amazon Devices, with
millions more devices purchased worldwide this year than last year’s
holiday season.
This holiday season was better than ever for the family of Echo
products. The Echo Dot was the #1 selling Amazon Device this holiday
season, and the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any
category across all of Amazon, with millions sold.
Customers purchased more than twice as many Amazon Fire TV Sticks
compared to last year’s holiday season. Fire TV continues to be the #1
streaming media player family in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan,
across all retailers.
It was the best holiday season ever for Fire Kids Edition Tablets with
2.4x as many devices purchased from Amazon.com compared to the same
time period last year.
Echo devices have been an extremely popular gift this year, with Echo
Spot, Echo Dot and Echo Buttons selling out this holiday season;
customers can still pre-order to reserve their place in line and
orders will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
This year, Kindle celebrated its 10th holiday season.
This holiday, millions of Prime members voice shopped with Alexa for
gifts, Amazon devices and everyday household essentials. The most
popular items purchased by voice were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with
Alexa Voice Remote and TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
Alexa helped mix tens of thousands of cocktails this holiday season
with Martini and Manhattan being the most requested drinks.
The recipe for chocolate chip cookies was the most requested recipe
this holiday season.
The most requested song from Alexa customers this holiday season was
“Jingle Bells.”
The East Coast was more in the holiday spirit this season, asking
Alexa to play holiday music 2.5x as many times as the West Coast.
Alexa customers turned on their holiday lights more than a million
times via Alexa this holiday season.
Alexa customers asked for tens of millions of jokes this holiday
season.
The most common person people called this holiday season was 'Mom' in
the U.S. and Germany, and 'Dad' in the U.K.
Music listening time on Alexa was 3x as much this holiday season
compared to last holiday season.
Customers wished Alexa a Merry Christmas, Happy holidays and Happy
Hanukkah 3.5x more this year when compared to last year's holiday
season.
People asked about Santa 4x as much this holiday season compared to
last holiday season.
Customers asked Alexa for cooking related advice more than 9x as much
this year compared to last holiday season.
The most requested movies this holiday season via Alexa were Trolls
and Elf.
Alexa on Fire TV is more popular than ever before, with usage in the
United States up 889% over the same time period last year.
Alexa customers set 3x as many timers this year compared to last
holiday season.
Amazon Delivered this Holiday
Across North America and the Europe, associates at 10 fulfillment
centers picked, packed, and shipped more than one million customer
packages in a single day.
Amazon’s peak day of customer fulfillment in 2017 was December 19,
2017.
In 2017, we increased the size of our fulfillment and shipping network
by more than 30% in square footage worldwide.
In the U.S., more than 6,000 trailers and 32 Amazon Air planes helped
get holiday orders to customers this season.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Amazon Air carried enough packages
to equal over a billion Echo Dots.
An Amazon Air cargo plane can hold more than 10,000 Instant Pots.
The last Prime Now order in time for Christmas was delivered in 58
minutes at 11:58 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Baltimore, MD. The order
included the Kid Galaxy Amphibious RC Car Morphibians Shark Remote
Control Toy, the Crayola Oil Pastels Art Tools, 28 ct., and the VTech
Click and Count Remote.
Mobile Shopping
The top five items ordered on a mobile device were the Echo Dot, Fire
TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the TP-Link Smart Plug.
Customers worldwide shopping on the Amazon App increased nearly 70%
this holiday season.
More than 1,400 electronics products were ordered per second on a
mobile device this holiday season.
AR
view saw the most usage on Cyber Monday. The most popular item
viewed with AR view throughout this holiday season was a black
chair with ottoman. Top categories viewed with AR view are
furniture, toys, Amazon devices, kitchen items and consumer
electronics.
Community Giving
Amazon’s Treasure Truck fleet and festively wrapped Amazon semi-trucks
made special deliveries as part of Amazon’s “Delivering Smiles”
holiday tour. Together, the trucks stopped in over 30 communities
where Amazon employees live and work, donating thousands of items
including STEM toys, books, devices, and household essentials to
women, children, and families in immediate need. At the end of the
tour, Amazon donated $1 for every mile the trucks traveled to the
National Alliance to End Homelessness.
The “Delivering Smiles” holiday tour expanded Amazon’s growing support
of children and families in immediate need. To learn more about each
nonprofit Amazon visited throughout their “Delivering Smiles” tour in
the US and Canada, visit https://blog.aboutamazon.com/delivering-smiles.
Digital Entertainment
This year, 4x more music from Amazon Music was streamed over Alexa
compared to last holiday season.
Amazon Music listeners loved using the lyrics feature to ask for songs
on Alexa over the holidays, requesting “Jingle Bells” more than any
other festive track just by saying a few words from the song.
Listeners wanted to slow down and unwind this season, asking Alexa to
play “relaxing” music more than any other mood through Amazon Music.
Listeners in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston and San Diego
streamed more holiday songs on Amazon Music via Alexa, than any other
cities in the U.S.
Christmas by Michael Bublé was once again the most played album
on Amazon Music during the holiday season.
“All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey held the top spot
for the most streamed holiday song on Amazon Music for the second year
in a row.
The most watched season over the holidays was the Golden
Globe-nominated Prime Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The most watched series this holiday was The Grand Tour.
The most watched Amazon Original movie this holiday season was The
Big Sick.
The most watched Kids Prime Original over the holidays was If You
Give a Mouse a Cookie.
The most purchased movie over the holidays was Elf.
The most purchased series over the holidays was The Walking Dead.
The most watched Amazon Channel subscriptions this holiday season were
HBO, Showtime and STARZ, and the current seasons of Game of
Thrones, Shameless and Power were the
top watched shows on each channel, respectively.
The top match-up of Prime Video’s 10-game Thursday Night Football
schedule this season was on Dec. 7, when two million worldwide viewers
watched the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17
The most-read Kindle book in Amazon First Reads in 2017 was, Beneath
A Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan.
The best-selling and most-listened-to audiobook of 2017 was The
Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living
a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne.
The most-listened-to fiction audiobook of 2017 was Harry Potter and
the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale.
The most-commented-on audiobook of 2017 was Born a Crime by
Trevor Noah, narrated by the author.
According to Amazon Charts, the most read and most gifted Kindle book
in the U.S. this holiday season was Origin: A Novel by
Dan Brown.
According to Amazon Charts, the top book Kindle readers in the U.S.
found ‘Unputdownable’ this holiday season was Year One: Chronicles
of the One, Book 1 by Nora Roberts, reading it cover-to-cover
faster than other books.
According to Amazon Charts, the Most Wished For books of 2017 in the
U.S. were: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, Hillbilly
Elegy by J.D. Vance, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret
Atwood, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil Degrasse
Tyson, and Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari.
Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale was the most borrowed
book from Prime Reading, worldwide, in 2017.
Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook by Laurel
Randolph, independently published through Kindle Direct Publishing,
has been topping Amazon Charts throughout the holiday season –
reaching #1 on the most sold non-fiction list the week of Cyber Monday.
Holiday Bestsellers
Prime members shopped more than 100,000 Lightning Deals on Amazon.com
with Prime Early Access.
Customers shopped hundreds of Deals of the Day on Amazon.com
throughout the holiday season.
Millions of customers in the U.S. watched deals with Watch a Deal.
This holiday season, Whole Foods Market sold over 500,000 pounds of
sweet treats at the cookie bars featured in stores across the U.S. –
that’s enough to feed Santa more than 6 million cookies throughout his
trip around the world on Christmas Eve.
Across Amazon Books’ 13 bookstores, the top selling nonfiction book
was Obama: An Intimate Portrait by Pete Souza; the top selling
fiction book was Origin by Dan Brown; the top selling kids book
was Diary of a Wimpy Kid #12, The Getaway by Jeff Kinney; and,
the top selling poetry book was the sun and her flowers by Rumi
Kaur.
Across Amazon Books’ 13 bookstores, one out of seven customers who
purchased a book also donated a children’s book to local charities
supporting children in need. The top selling book given to local
charities was the classic, Are You My Mother by P.D. Eastman;
it was also the top selling book across all 13 stores.
The Echo Dot was the top-selling device across Amazon Books’ 13
stores; the Kindle Paperwhite was the best-selling Kindle; the TP-Link
Smart Plug was the best-selling accessory; and WowWee Fingerlings were
the top selling toy.
The best-selling kitchen item in the U.S. and worldwide was the
Instant Pot DUO80.
The best-selling toy and game item in the U.S. was the Nerf N-Strike
Elite Strongarm Blaster, while the best-selling toy and game item
worldwide was What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game.
The best-selling smart home product in the U.S. and worldwide was the
TP-Link Smart Plug.
The best-selling beauty and grooming items in the U.S. included the
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, the Philips
Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series 3000 and the Oral-B Black Pro
1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, while the best-selling
item worldwide was the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable
Toothbrush.
The best-selling home, health and personal care products in the U.S.
this holiday season include Fitbit Charge 2, the 23andMe DNA Test, the
AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing - DNA Ancestry Test Kit and Radha Beauty
Aromatherapy Top 8 Essential Oils.
Robot vacuums were among the best-selling home items on Amazon.com
over the holiday season.
The best-selling products from Amazon Launchpad businesses included
WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey, Exploding Kittens Card
Game, and Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown Edition Card Game.
The best-selling sports items in the U.S. this season included
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, Wilson NFL MVP Junior Football and
Spalding NBA Street Basketball.
The best-selling fashion items in the U.S. this holiday season include
ASICS Men's GEL Venture 5 Running Shoe, Alex and Ani Initial
Expandable Wire Bangle Bracelet, 2.5", Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit
Jean, UGG Women's Classic Short II Boot.
The best-selling products from AmazonFreshin the U.S. this
holiday season, were organic bananas, limes, cucumbers, navel oranges,
yellow onions.
The best-selling furniture products in the U.S. included the Zinus
Memory Foam 12 Inch Green Tea Mattress, the LinenSpa 8" Memory Foam
and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress and the LINENSPA 6 Inch Innerspring
Mattress.
The best-selling automotive products in the U.S. included the Dark
Seasonal Snow & Ice Car Scraper, the NOCO Genius Boost Plus GB40 1000
Amp 12V UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter and the STANLEY J5C09 Jump
Starter.
The best-selling pet products in the U.S. included the PEDIGREE
DENTASTIX Holiday Treats for Dogs, the KONG Wild Knots Bears Durable
Dog Toys and the Taste of the Wild, Canine Formula.
The best-selling baby products in the U.S. include the Nuby Ice Gel
Teether Keys, Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy and the Nuby
Bundle of 3 Toys, which was also the best-selling baby product
worldwide.
The best-selling luxury beauty item in the U.S. was the Mario Badescu
Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater, stila Stay All Day
Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner and Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water,
Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution.
The best-selling grocery item in the U.S. was Green Mountain Coffee
Keurig Coffee Lover's Variety Pack Single-Serve K-Cup Sampler, 40
Count, the Glaceau Smartwater Vapor Distilled Water, and Viva Naturals
Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil.
The best-selling tools include the Black + Decker LDX 120C 20-Volt MAX
Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver and the MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic
Wristband.
The best-selling wireless products in the U.S. include Tile Mate - Key
Finder. Phone Finder, PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip for
Smartphones and Tablets and Wemo Mini Smart Plug.
The best-selling major appliances in the U.S. include Samsung
MS11K3000AS 1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven, the Danby 120 Can
Beverage Center and the NewAir AB-1200 126-Can Beverage Cooler.
The best-selling musical instruments on Amazon.com were the Snark SN5X
Clip-On Tuner for Guitar, Singing Machine SML385BTW Top Loading CDG
Karaoke System with Bluetooth, Sound and Disco Light Show, and the
Singing Machine SMM-205 Unidirectional Dynamic Microphone.
The best-selling outdoor items in the U.S. were Intex Comfort Plush
Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed with Built-in Electric Pump, the Stanley
Classic Vacuum Bottle and the BV Bicycle Light Set Super Bright 5 LED
Headlight.
The best-selling home improvement products on Amazon.com were the
Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulb (Works with Amazon Alexa),
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3rd Generation A19 10W Equivalent
Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Works with Amazon Alexa) and Himalayan Glow
Pink Salt Lamp.
The best-selling lawn and garden products in the U.S. this holiday
season included the Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer, Snow
Joe SJBLZD Telescoping Snow Broom with Ice Scraper and Bounty Hunter
TK4 Tracker IV Metal Detector.
The best-selling office products in the U.S. were Elmer's Liquid
School Glue (1 Gallon) - Great For Making Slime, Georgia-Pacific
Spectrum Standard 92 Multipurpose Paper (8.5 x 11 Inches) and Paper
Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (Assorted Colors, 12-Count).
The best-selling business, industrial and scientific supplies in the
U.S. included the First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Essentials Kit,
Rubbermaid Commercial Stainless Steel Oven Monitoring Thermometer and
TOPGREENER TU2154A High Speed USB Charger Outlet.
The best-selling TVs in the U.S. this holiday season were the TCL
32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model), Samsung Electronics
40-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV (2017 Model), TCL 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku
Smart LED TV (2017 Model) and Samsung Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD
Smart LED TV (2017 Model).
Holiday Fun Facts
This season, Amazon customers purchased enough WowWee Fingerlings
Interactive Baby Monkey toys on Amazon.com to hang end-to-end down the
Empire State Building more than 100 times.
Amazon.com customers purchased enough TVs to create nearly 2,500
towers the size of the Space Needle.
Amazon customers purchased enough littlebits Star Wars Droid Inventor
Kits on Amazon.com to man an Imperial-II class Star Destroyer.
Amazon customers purchased enough Calvin Klein products on Amazon.com
during the holiday to give five items to every attendee at Coachella
2017.
Amazon customers purchased enough shoes on Amazon.com during the
holiday season were lined up end-to-end, they would stretch from
Alaska to Miami.
This holiday season, Amazon.com customers purchased enough Wickedly
Prime Truffle Spreads to make over half a million dipped strawberries.
Treasure Truck customers purchased enough holiday wreaths that when
stacked, one on top of the other, would reach the top of the Empire
State Building nearly five and a half times.
Amazon.com customers purchased enough Instant Pot pressure cookers
this holiday to make more than nine million bowls of chili at once.
Amazon.com customers purchased enough AmazonBasics hangers to hold an
outfit for each person in the city of Houston, TX – the fourth most
populated city in the U.S.
If you lined up all the copies of Jeff Kinney’s, The Getaway that
Amazon sold during the holiday season, you would reach the height of
444 Saturn V rockets.
If you collected all of the copies of Walter Isaacson’s, Leonardo
Da Vinci that Amazon sold over the holidays, they would weigh the
equivalent of 25,417 gallons of paint – enough paint to cover over
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling 1,592 and a half times.
