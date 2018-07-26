Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : Continues Profit Streak -- Update

07/26/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

By Laura Stevens

Amazon.com Inc. continued its streak of profitability, easily topping $1 billion for the third straight quarter, as the company extends its dominance in online retailing and draws gains from its flourishing cloud-computing business.

The Seattle-based company on Thursday reported a profit of $2.53 billion, or $5.07 a share, up from $197 million, or 40 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue grew 39% to $52.89 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on average expected Amazon to earn $2.50 a share and $53.41 billion in revenue.

The news sent shares 1.4% higher in after-hours trading to $1,833. Before the results, the stock was up 55% in 2018.

Amazon's results in recent quarters have been boosted by a growing roster of high-margin businesses, including its cloud-computing division, services it provides to sellers on its site and advertising. Those businesses have helped offset its traditional retail business, which tends to yield lower margins although surging revenue.

Investors were reminded Wednesday that growth from tech's titans isn't guaranteed, when Facebook Inc. warned that its growth was slowing, sending its stock plunging on Thursday by 19%. Facebook said advertising revenue growth was sluggish in Europe due to new privacy laws, and that overall revenue growth would continue to slow this year.

Amazon faces its own challenges. President Donald Trump earlier this week again tweeted a threat to the company, expressing his belief that Amazon takes advantage of the U.S. Postal Service, which he called its "delivery boy." And some members of Congress have expressed concern about Amazon's growing size and power. Many of the president's tweets have sent stocks down on fears of tougher regulation or even antitrust action.

None of this has slowed Amazon down. The company forecast revenue between $54 billion and $57.5 billion and operating income between $1.4 billion and $2.4 billion for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $58.124 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud services division which helps drive profits, kept up its pace of growth, reporting revenue grew 49% to $6.1 billion. The division has faced stronger competition from rivals including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google in recent months.

Amazon's dominant e-commerce business -- now estimated to total roughly half of online sales in the U.S. -- also helped fuel the growth this quarter. And the company's acquisition of Whole Foods Market, completed in August, has added a new stream of physical store revenue. Amazon reported $4.31 billion in revenue from physical stores.

The growth in Whole Foods is partly due to the company's launch of Prime benefits at those stores, a move Amazon dubbed its biggest addition to the membership program since offering movies and shows in 2011. Starting in May, Amazon began rolling out 10% off discounted items and other special deals throughout the store for Prime members.

Adding benefits like these also have allowed Amazon to raise the price of its Prime membership, recently boosting it 20% to $119 annually.

The price increase helps offset the company's rising shipping costs, as it expands one- and two-hour delivery of Whole Foods groceries and other products, as well as builds out its own network of drivers to honor its two-day Prime shipping promise.

Shipping costs rose 31% from a year ago to $5.99 billion. The company's workforce now totals 575,700 employees.

Amazon also is taking some digital-advertising business, albeit small, away from Google and Facebook as brands advertise more on the online retailer's site. Amazon's advantage is that it can tell advertisers when a consumer bought a product, showing an ad's effectiveness. Amazon also is attracting spending that would have traditionally taken place in brick-and-mortar stores to ensure good shelf placement.

Amazon's "other" category, which is primarily derived from advertising, more than doubled from a year ago to $2.19 billion.

Write to Laura Stevens at [email protected]

