Amazon com : Expands Whole Foods Grocery Delivery in New York, Florida

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday said it expanded grocery delivery from its Whole Foods Market unit into New York City and three large Florida cities.

Amazon said Whole Foods delivery service for Prime members is now available in New York's lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as parts of Long Island, and in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach, Fla.

Amazon said it plans to expand the service, which it launched in February, to additional New York City neighborhoods and other cities across the U.S. throughout the year. The service is now available in 24 cities.

