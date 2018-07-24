Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Expands Whole Foods Grocery Delivery in New York, Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday said it expanded grocery delivery from its Whole Foods Market unit into New York City and three large Florida cities.

Amazon said Whole Foods delivery service for Prime members is now available in New York's lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as parts of Long Island, and in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach, Fla.

Amazon said it plans to expand the service, which it launched in February, to additional New York City neighborhoods and other cities across the U.S. throughout the year. The service is now available in 24 cities.

Write to Colin Kellaher at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:22pAMAZON COM : Expands Whole Foods Grocery Delivery in New York, Florida
DJ
06:02aAMAZON COM : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Fort Lauderdale..
BU
02:42aAlphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
RE
12:11aHoneywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
RE
07/23AMAZON.COM, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/22THE NEXT TEST FOR MARKETS : Tech Earnings
DJ
07/21AMAZON COM : Five Kindle Direct Publishing Authors Win Top Romance Writing Award
BU
07/20AMAZON COM : Announces New Fulfillment Center in Spokane
BU
07/20Microsoft shares at all-time high after bumper results
RE
07/20Microsoft shares at all-time high after bumper results
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:03aBlack Friday In The Summer? Retailers Hop On The Prime Day Bandwagon 
05:37a4 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
05:36aTrump Insurance For Amazon - And Why You Probably Won't Need It 
07/23WHERE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IS TAKI : More Evidence From Recent Acquisitions 
07/23Arlo Technologies Prepares For $194 Million IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 8 334 M
Net income 2018 6 209 M
Finance 2018 14 406 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 145,96
P/E ratio 2019 93,05
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 880 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 861 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM54.09%880 056
START TODAY CO.,LTD.31.62%12 879
WAYFAIR INC58.07%11 267
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.41%10 182
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.48.34%6 043
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL50.15%3 696
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.