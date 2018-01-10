Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : French watchdog clears Galeries Lafayette's buy of La Redoute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:18pm CET
The department store Galeries Lafayette is pictured in Berlin

France's competition authority on Wednesday approved plans by upmarket department store chain Galeries Lafayette [GALP.UL] to buy online fashion and homeware retailer La Redoute in a deal that will accelerate its digital expansion.

The antitrust clearance means the new group will have combined sales of 4.5 billion euros, which the group expects to climb to over 5.5 billion by 2020 with 30 percent coming from online.

In September 2017, Galeries Lafayette said it would buy an initial 51 percent stake in La Redoute, and would aim to own 100 percent in the future, in a deal that would deliver cost-savings and boost its digital businesses, to better compete with online retail giants such as Amazon.

"The review by the Competition Authority ruled out any competition issue resulting from the operation," the statement said.

In addition the new group will face "important competitive pressure" from the main retail players present on all the markets concerned by the deal, it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:18p AMAZON COM : French watchdog clears Galeries Lafayette's buy of La Redoute
03:07p AMAZON COM : Dash Replenishment Program Continues to Grow, Adding New Device Man..
02:04p AMAZON.COM : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Amazon and Target Corp..
12:01p SHOPPING LOCAL ON AMAZON : More than 300,000 U.S.-based Small and Medium-Sized B..
04:04a NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
01/09 Target lifts profit forecast after holiday sales jump
01/09 Consumer Companies Up As Target Reports Strong Holiday Sales -- Consumer Roun..
01/09 AMAZON COM : Swiss retail in recovery mode as franc loses shine
01/09 AMAZON COM : Jon Hamm, Rhea Seehorn, Andy Richter and a Full Cast Perform Stinke..
01/09 Apple, Samsung Lead List of Most Innovative Consumer Tech Companies
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:15a When The Bulls Growl And The Bears Moo - Stock Market Outlook 2018
08:35a Why We Think Shares Of Bed Bath & Beyond May Have Found A Near-Term Floor
07:33a American Consumer Is Spending - Cramer's Mad Money (1/9/18)
07:10a Why Disney Really Bought Fox - Lutz Muller's Idea Of The Month
05:35a AMAZON'S STOCK COULD PULL BACK IN 20 : A Good Buying Opportunity
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 177 B
EBIT 2017 3 520 M
Net income 2017 2 106 M
Finance 2017 8 538 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 294,34
P/E ratio 2018 153,38
EV / Sales 2017 3,36x
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
Capitalization 604 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 1 291 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM6.62%603 641
QVC GROUP (LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORPORATION)6.47%16 162
START TODAY CO.,LTD.0.14%9 727
WAYFAIR INC1.22%7 136
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.4.28%4 215
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-3.56%2 775
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.