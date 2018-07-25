Amazon com : Jason Ropell to Leave Amazon Studios -- Report

Log in
07/25/2018 | 02:14am CEST

--Jason Ropell, who led the film division of Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Studios, is stepping down, according to several media reports Tuesday.

--The division is changing its strategy, according to a Los Angeles Times report that cited an individual with knowledge of the situation. Ted Hope and Matt Newman will lead the department on an interim basis.

--Screen Daily, which first reported Mr. Ropell's departure, said he will be a consultant to Amazon Studios.

Full story at http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-jason-ropell-amazon-20180724-story.html and https://www.screendaily.com/news/amazon-studios-worldwide-film-chief-jason-ropell-departing-exclusive/5131157.article

Write to [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 8 334 M
Net income 2018 6 209 M
Finance 2018 14 406 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 145,96
P/E ratio 2019 93,05
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 880 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 861 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM56.42%880 056
START TODAY CO.,LTD.34.19%12 879
WAYFAIR INC58.07%11 267
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.41%10 182
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.50.83%6 043
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL50.15%3 696
