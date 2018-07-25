Amazon com : Jason Ropell to Leave Amazon Studios -- Report

--Jason Ropell, who led the film division of Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Studios, is stepping down, according to several media reports Tuesday.

--The division is changing its strategy, according to a Los Angeles Times report that cited an individual with knowledge of the situation. Ted Hope and Matt Newman will lead the department on an interim basis.

--Screen Daily, which first reported Mr. Ropell's departure, said he will be a consultant to Amazon Studios.

Full story at http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-jason-ropell-amazon-20180724-story.html and https://www.screendaily.com/news/amazon-studios-worldwide-film-chief-jason-ropell-departing-exclusive/5131157.article

