Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Spain's Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights

03/13/2018 | 10:49am CET
Products are moved on conveyer belts inside Amazon's main fulfillment center in San Fernando de Henares

MADRID (Reuters) - Over one thousand Amazon workers in Spain plan to stage their first strike with a two-day walkout to protest what unions claim are efforts to reduce employees' rights, union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said on Tuesday.

The strike, which has been called by Spain's largest union CCOO together with other unions, will take place March 21 and 22 and will include 1,100 workers at Amazon's San Fernando logistic warehouse on the outskirts of Madrid, CCOO said.

The union claimed the company aims to block salary increases, cut wages and reduce payments for those working weekends or holidays.

Workers at Amazon sites in Italy and Germany held strikes during the busy shopping day of Black Friday last year.

Amazon in Spain was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)

