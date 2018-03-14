Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 05:16am CET

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger and Target invest in similar services.

Under the new program, online grocery orders will be packed in a Walmart store by company workers and then handed off to a delivery company or startup that uses contract workers to bring orders to homes, said a Walmart spokesman.

Uber Technologies Inc. will be one of the initial partners, expanding a test started in 2016. Other crowdsource delivery companies will be added later this year, the spokesman said. Walmart currently offers grocery delivery in six cities through Uber and Deliv Inc., a Menlo Park, Calif., firm.

The plan also includes using Jet, the online retailer Walmart purchased in 2016, to offer a same-day grocery-delivery service in New York City to compete with Prime Now, Amazon.com Inc.'s one- and two-hour delivery service, said people familiar with the plan.

Jet already delivers food to homes in some cities, but orders arrive via a carrier like FedEx, usually within a few days. Jet aims to expand fast grocery delivery to around 10 large cities where Walmart hasn't built a store presence like San Francisco, said one of these people, though specifics of the plan aren't yet set.

Walmart is the biggest U.S. seller of groceries but its expansion into home- delivery services follows Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods last year, a combination that spurred several traditional retailers to push delivery services more aggressively.

Over the last six months, Costco Wholesale Corp., Kroger Co. and other retailers added more cities and products shoppers can order through Instacart, a delivery startup that uses contract workers. In December, Target Corp. acquired Instacart rival Shipt for $550 million.

Amazon has also ramped up food-delivery options, allowing home delivery from Whole Foods in six metro areas over the past month. That adds to a network of Amazon grocery delivery options in dozens of cities.

Online revenue growth slowed at Walmart in the most recent quarter, causing its share price to drop and some analysts to question its strategy to compete with Amazon. Executives said Walmart was still on track to increase its e-commerce sales by 40% this year.

Instead of home delivery, Walmart has in recent years expanded curbside grocery pickup, a service that lets shoppers order online then pick up their items from their car in a store's parking lot. It offers the service at 1,200 stores and plans to add another 1,000 stores by year's end.

Walmart's grocery delivery will cost $9.95 and have a $30 minimum order. Product prices will be the same as in stores, the company said.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART STORES 0.26% 88.3 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:16aAMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
DJ
04:39aTrump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, appare..
RE
04:39aTrump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, appare..
RE
04:38aTrump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, appare..
RE
03/13AMAZON COM : Recalls Portable Battery Chargers
DJ
03/13Britain to consider taxing digital giants' revenue
RE
03/13Britain to consider taxing digital giants' revenue
RE
03/13Britain to consider taxing digital giants' revenue
RE
03/13Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey
RE
03/13AMAZON COM : Spain's Amazon workers call two-day strike over wages, rights
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Amazon recalls portable battery chargers due to fire risk 
03/13Twitch bringing free games to Amazon Prime members 
03/13Are Technology Stocks Peaking Here? 
03/13MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Bits, Bits, Bits 
03/13Amazon shutters Vendor Express wholesale program 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 233 B
EBIT 2018 6 245 M
Net income 2018 4 122 M
Finance 2018 12 513 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 192,99
P/E ratio 2019 105,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 764 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 649 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM36.68%764 352
QVC GROUP (LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORPORATION)12.16%17 882
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-19.97%7 884
WAYFAIR INC5.89%7 634
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-3.04%3 980
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL17.32%3 267
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.