4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce

03/15/2018 | 07:38pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Walmart store in Encinitas California

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (>> Wal-Mart Stores) was sued on Thursday by a former executive who accused the largest U.S. retailer of ignoring problems he uncovered in its e-commerce business, amid growing pressure from Amazon.com Inc, and firing him in retaliation for his complaints.

The plaintiff, Tri Huynh of Washington state, is seeking a variety of damages in his whistleblower lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Huynh accused Walmart of betraying founder Sam Walton's "key principles of integrity and honesty" in a rush to "win the e-commerce war at all costs," and "silence" people who got in the way. He said he was fired under false pretenses in January 2017.

Walmart had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Stocks treated in this article : Wal-Mart Stores, Amazon.com
