Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : automated grocery store of the future opens Monday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 04:43pm CET
Customer browses meal-kit options at Amazon's new

Amazon.com Inc will open its checkout-free grocery store to the public on Monday after more than a year of testing, the company said, moving forward on an experiment that could dramatically alter brick-and-mortar retail.

The Seattle store, known as Amazon Go, relies on cameras and sensors to track what shoppers remove from the shelves, and what they put back. Cash registers and checkout lines become superfluous - customers are billed after leaving the store using credit cards on file.

For grocers, the store's opening heralds another potential disruption at the hands of the world's largest online retailer, which bought high-end supermarket chain Whole Foods Market last year for $13.7 billion. Long lines can deter shoppers, so a company that figures out how to eradicate wait times will have an advantage.

Amazon did not discuss if or when it will add more Go locations, and reiterated it has no plans to add the technology to the larger and more complex Whole Foods stores.

The convenience-style store opened to Amazon employees on Dec. 5, 2016 in a test phase. At the time, Amazon said it expected members of the public could begin using the store in early 2017.

But there have been challenges, according to a person familiar with the matter. These included correctly identifying shoppers with similar body types, the person said. When children were brought into the store during the trial, they caused havoc by moving items to incorrect places, the person added.

Gianna Puerini, vice president of Amazon Go, said in an interview that the store worked very well throughout the test phase, thanks to four years of prior legwork.

"This technology didn't exist," Puerini said, walking through the Seattle store. "It was really advancing the state of the art of computer vision and machine learning."

"If you look at these products, you can see they're super similar," she said of two near-identical Starbucks drinks next to each other on a shelf. One had light cream and the other had regular, and Amazon's technology learned to tell them apart.

HOW IT WORKS

The 1800-square-foot (167-square-meter) store is located in an Amazon office building. To start shopping, customers must scan an Amazon Go smartphone app and pass through a gated turnstile.

Ready-to-eat lunch items greet shoppers when they enter. Deeper into the store, shoppers can find a small selection of grocery items, including meats and meal kits. An Amazon employee checks IDs in the store's wine and beer section.

Sleek black cameras monitoring from above and weight sensors in the shelves help Amazon determine exactly what people take.

If someone passes back through the gates with an item, his or her associated account is charged. If a shopper puts an item back on the shelf, Amazon removes it from his or her virtual cart.

Much of the store will feel familiar to shoppers, aside from the check-out process. Amazon, famous for dynamic pricing online, has printed price tags just as traditional brick-and-mortar stores do.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jeffrey Dastin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
04:43p AMAZON COM : automated grocery store of the future opens Monday
04:15p AMAZON COM : Cashierless 'Go' Convenience Store Set to Open
01/19 WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Where Netflix goes, Big Tech may follow
01/19 Amazon, Lowe's and Citizens rise while IBM and AmEx skid
01/19 AMAZON COM : hikes monthly Prime membership prices by 18% to $12.99
01/19 Nike at two-year high as analysts tout margin benefits of direct sales
01/19 AMAZON COM : HQ2 Losers Hold Out Hope for Consolation Prize
01/19 AMAZON COM : boosts monthly Prime membership fees by 20 per cent
01/19 AMAZON COM : boosts monthly Prime membership fees by 20 percent
01/19 AMAZON COM : Governor Northam Announces Northern Virginia Selected as One of 20 ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:25a Target A Hold - The Fortune Teller's Idea Of The Month
05:30a THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : I'm Selling ArcelorMittal Again
04:22a HQ2 Much
01/19 How Will The Meltdown Bug Affect Amazon's Crown Jewel?
01/19 NORDSTROM : Is It Getting Too Pricey?
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 177 B
EBIT 2017 3 511 M
Net income 2017 2 101 M
Finance 2017 7 725 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 304,81
P/E ratio 2018 159,39
EV / Sales 2017 3,48x
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
Capitalization 624 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 1 317 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM11.58%623 822
QVC GROUP (LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORPORATION)9.42%16 572
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-6.01%9 248
WAYFAIR INC6.59%7 715
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.4.14%4 263
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-7.66%2 691
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.