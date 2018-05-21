Amazon com : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office

That added to Amazon offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, Teresa Carlson, company vice president, worldwide public sector, said at a conference.

Amazon Web Services handles data and computing for large enterprises in the cloud. The team in Argentina works to promote the use and innovation of cloud-based technologies, its website says.

"We have to be partners of Latin America. There's lots of opportunities, amazing talent," Carlson said.

"We also have a cloud region in Brazil and will be expanding to more countries for sure in Latin America."

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri met with Amazon's Elaine Feeney, vice president for infrastructure global expansion for Amazon Web Services, late last year and discussed installing a data centre in Argentina, according to the Argentine government.

The Argentina office appears to have opened with little fanfare. In February, AWS executives who work on energy supply for data centres met with Argentina's Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren in a sign Argentina's move to develop renewable energy may be attractive to Amazon.

An energy ministry spokesman said they discussed energy supply, the evolution of energy prices and the impact of renewables on the national grid.

