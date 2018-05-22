Log in
Amazon com : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office

05/22/2018 | 12:55am CEST
FILE PICTURE - Amazon logo is pictured in Mexico City

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc aims to expand cloud computing operations in Latin America, a company executive said on Monday, after its Amazon Web Services unit opened an office in Buenos Aires last month.

That added to Amazon offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services vice president, worldwide public sector, said at a conference.

"We have to be partners of Latin America. There's lots of opportunities, amazing talent," Carlson said.

"We also have a cloud region in Brazil and will be expanding to more countries for sure in Latin America."

Amazon Web Services (AWS) handles data and computing for large enterprises in the cloud. The team in Argentina works to promote the use and innovation of cloud-based technologies, its website says.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri met with Amazon's Elaine Feeney, vice president for infrastructure global expansion for AWS, late last year and discussed installing a data centre in Argentina, according to the Argentine government.

The Argentina office appears to have opened with little fanfare on April 8.

In February, AWS executives who work on energy supply for data centres met with Argentina's Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren in a sign that Argentina's move to develop renewable energy may be attractive to Amazon.

An energy ministry spokesman said they discussed energy supply, the evolution of energy prices and the impact of renewables on the national grid.

Amazon’s chief financial officer attributed part of the company's $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) profit last quarter to higher sales from its web services unit.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Richard Chang)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 8 305 M
Net income 2018 6 200 M
Finance 2018 11 308 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 127,68
P/E ratio 2019 83,50
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 768 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 1 806 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM35.25%767 513
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.33%10 629
START TODAY CO.,LTD.9.87%10 431
WAYFAIR INC6.79%7 638
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.18.37%4 956
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.80%3 259
