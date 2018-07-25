Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : film studio chief Ropell to depart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 01:52am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said Jason Ropell, the executive in charge of its film division, plans to leave the company, in what could signal a shift toward commercial projects and away from independent films.

Ropell, who oversaw the young movie studio's first Oscar wins since taking the job in 2015, will stay with the company for several months to help with the transition and strategy, the world's largest online retailer said.

Ted Hope and Matt Newman will both run the division as interim co-heads while the company searches for a replacement, Amazon said.

Until now, Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios' chief who was hired in February, had largely made personnel changes related to the company's television programming. The move on Tuesday highlights Salke's interest in reviewing the direction of Amazon's film slate as well.

Ropell helped the streaming media service capture its first Academy Awards in 2017 for the drama "Manchester by the Sea," which won two Oscars.

Amazon's "The Big Sick" was an Oscar nominee this year, and another project championed by Ropell, the upcoming film "Beautiful Boy" starring actor Steve Carell, has already generated Oscar buzz for 2019.

While artistic fare put Amazon on the map in Hollywood and helped it attract top talent, the company is increasingly seeking a wider audience as it pursues its central business goal: attracting more members to Prime, its subscription-based video streaming and shopping club.

Amazon's 100 million Prime members globally buy more goods on average than those who are not in the club, which in the United States costs $119 per year.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Amazon expected to go after films with budgets in the $50 million (38.07 million pounds)range at the expense of indie projects costing around $5 million.

Ropell's departure could accelerate that shift.

Changes to Amazon's TV lineup are already under way. Amazon last year announced it will make a prequel to the fantasy drama "The Lord of the Rings," in what some viewed as an attempt to rival HBO's global hit "Game of Thrones."

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, editing by G Crosse)

By Jeffrey Dastin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:14aAMAZON COM : Jason Ropell to Leave Amazon Studios -- Report
DJ
01:52aAMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
RE
07/24AMAZON COM : Expands Whole Foods Grocery Delivery in New York, Florida
DJ
07/24AMAZON COM : Expands Grocery Delivery From Whole Foods Market To Fort Lauderdale..
BU
07/24Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
RE
07/24Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
RE
07/23AMAZON.COM, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/22THE NEXT TEST FOR MARKETS : Tech Earnings
DJ
07/21AMAZON COM : Five Kindle Direct Publishing Authors Win Top Romance Writing Award
BU
07/20AMAZON COM : Announces New Fulfillment Center in Spokane
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24MARKET VOLATILITY BULLETIN : Stock Market's Google Earnings Celebration Fizzles 
07/24MICROSOFT OVERVALUATION CONCERNS : DéJà Vu All Over Again 
07/24An Easy Way To Increase Your Portfolio's Long-Term Returns 
07/24Amazon Hits $900 Billion But Why I Am Never Selling The Greatest Growth Stock.. 
07/24UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Buy Or Sell? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 8 334 M
Net income 2018 6 209 M
Finance 2018 14 406 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 145,96
P/E ratio 2019 93,05
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 880 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 861 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM56.42%880 056
START TODAY CO.,LTD.34.19%12 879
WAYFAIR INC58.07%11 267
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.41%10 182
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.50.83%6 043
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL50.15%3 696
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.