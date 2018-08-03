Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon com : forays into Australia with small loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc, whose entry into Australia last year rattled established bricks-and-mortar retailers, posted a modest loss in its earliest days in the country, corporate filings show.

Amazon's foray into Australia was met with fevered attention from investors and a steep selldown in traditional retail stocks.

The U.S. company launched its website on Dec. 5, though it ran preparatory operations through the year, racking up a modest loss of almost A$9 million (£5.09 million).

In the Christmas trading weeks from the launch to Dec. 31, it turned over A$6.3 million in direct sales versus total Australian retail sales of A$26.3 billion that month.

These figures, however, are unlikely to be indicative of the future performance of a company that reported losses and roller-coaster results for years, but is now the second-biggest company in the world and closely watched on Wall Street.

The Australian trading period was too short for meaningful analysis, said Evan Lucas, chief market strategist at fund manager InvestSmart.

"Amazon is not the kind of company that accepts failure - they have a longer term goal."

Amazon hit logistical snafus in Australia's vast interior and handed eBay Inc - market leader in Australia - some victory after a move last month to block Australians from shopping on its foreign websites drew customer backlash.

A spokesman for Amazon declined to comment on the filing and directed Reuters to previous commentary about record Australian sales during a promotion in July without quantifying them.

The filing was lodged in April but the results were not reported at the time. They were first reported on Friday by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Last week, Amazon forecast strong fall sales for its overall operations and posted a $2.5 billion quarterly profit that was double Wall Street targets on the back of its younger businesses - cloud computing and advertising.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Manolo Serapio Jr.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.07% 1834.33 Delayed Quote.56.85%
EBAY 0.39% 33.22 Delayed Quote.-11.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
11:09aAMAZON COM : forays into Australia with small loss
RE
10:30aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accele..
RE
03:49aTIM COOK : Apple breaches $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
08/02AMAZON COM : Italian watchdog fines Amazon for unauthorised postal services
RE
08/02Blue Apron shares sink as customers ditch its meal-kits
RE
08/02AMAZON COM : Napa County, others, reach settlement with Amazon over misleading "..
AQ
08/02WAL MART STORES : Lawsuit claims Walmart stole technology to keep produce fresh
RE
08/02Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/01Apple nears $1 trillion as bright forecast highlights future demand
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02AMAZON : A Tipping Point For Brick And Mortar Retailers 
08/02Comcast bringing Amazon Prime Video to Xfinity 
08/02Sonos +23% on first day of trading 
08/02Amazon's Fulfillment Center Purchase Displays Upside For Prologis 
08/02Wayfair Losses Getting Worse 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 069 M
Net income 2018 8 565 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 107,22
P/E ratio 2019 73,85
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 877 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 062 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM56.85%876 554
START TODAY CO.,LTD.16.02%11 312
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.57%9 994
WAYFAIR INC43.67%9 550
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.49.45%6 066
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL45.61%3 492
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.