4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/09 10:00:02 pm
1578.89 USD   +1.74%
03/11CAMPBELL SOUP S : Barron's
RE
03/11COMING SOON TO : Package Delivery Via Drone
DJ
03/10U.S. Justice Department, AT&T spar over merger in final pre-trial..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Campbell Soup shares could be a bargain after decline: Barron's

0
03/11/2018 | 11:43pm CET
Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (>> Campbell Soup) faces challenges but with its shares the cheapest they have been in years, the stock may be a bargain, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co faces challenges but with its shares the cheapest they have been in years, the stock may be a bargain, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.

Campbell faces a grocery war. Walmart Inc (>> Wal-Mart Stores), Amazon.com Inc, dollar stores like Dollar General Corp (>> Dollar General Corporation) and drugstores like CVS Health Co are vying to take share from traditional grocers, according to the article.

A recent squabble with Walmart over soup promotions cut into Campbell's sales, but Barron's said the grocery war was also a sales opportunity since Campbell plans to expand distribution through dollar stores and drugstores.

Campbell is expected to grow revenue by a fraction of 1 percent in its fiscal year through July, while increasing earnings per share by 2 percent, Barron's said.

With shares trading below $42 earlier this month, their lowest since 2014, Barron's noted, "The discount on shares may be too large to ignore." Campbell shares closed at $43.61 on Friday.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP 1.09% 43.61 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
CVS HEALTH 1.33% 69.27 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 1.03% 86.94 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
SNYDER'S-LANCE INC 0.04% 49.96 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
WAL-MART STORES 0.91% 88.72 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 233 B
EBIT 2018 6 245 M
Net income 2018 4 122 M
Finance 2018 12 513 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 192,99
P/E ratio 2019 105,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 764 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 649 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM32.70%764 352
QVC GROUP (LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORPORATION)11.30%17 437
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-22.20%7 933
WAYFAIR INC7.46%7 556
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.63%3 964
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL13.17%3 152
